Jomoro MP To Introduce Vocational And Training Programme To Equip Youth

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Mr Paul Essien, has expressed his commitment to providing skills and training programme for the youth in the area.

The yet-to-be launched initiative is dubbed, "Jomoro MP's Vocational and Training Programme".

The programme is expected to train the youth in dressmaking, tailoring, hairdressing, welding, fitting, carpentry, driving among others.

The MP said it is in fulfilment of his 2016 electioneering campaign pledge to support youth in his Constituency to be economically independent.

The MP, disclosed this during the 20th anniversary of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) branch in Elubo.

During the occasion, ten (10) youth from the association graduated for going through a three-year skills training.

The MP presented sewing machines to them to establish their own shops.

In addition, he presented eighteen (18) sewing machines to graduands last month to Half Assini branch of GNTDA.

Presenting the sewing machines to the graduands, the MP congratulated them for passing through so many difficulties to receive the training.

He advised them to be respectful to their clients and make good use of the gesture to achieve its intended purpose.

He commended their trainers for devoting their time and skills to equip and empower these women to be successful in future.

MP's Initiative

The Member of Parliament for the area who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs seized the opportunity to announce the establishment of an initiative dubbed Vocational and Training Programme.

This program, he emphasized would provide skills and training for the teeming youth in the Constituency.

He said his office has started registering some youth who were willing to be equipped with skills but could not afford.

He added that he could not put physical money into his Constituents' pockets but what he could do was to support them with skills acquisition and training.

He said the programme was going to benefit all the towns within his Constituency.

He, therefore used the opportunity to urge parents to allow their children to get themselves involved in the programme.

He promised "I am bringing special training programme called Jomoro MP's Vocational and Training Programme and I am going to register any youth who is willing to learn dressmaking, tailoring, welding, driving, hairdressing, fitting among others, and since I became your MP, I have helped so many youths willing to go into these areas".

He added "Very soon, I will officially launch the programme to benefit us all, let's all support the programme to succeed".

Elubo Developmental Issues

The MP admitted that the Elubo community as a border and commercial area in the constituency needs to be developed.

He said the current status of Elubo does not speak well of the area and therefore pledged his total commitment to transform the area.

"I will transform Elubo from this current position to another position and in 2020, we will count our blessings and name them", he said.

He emphasized that "Since I became your MP if have not done anything in Elubo at least I am doing three key projects such as the construction of a toilet facility, construction of community market and construction of admission wall for Elubo'.

Mr Essien appealed to the Chiefs and people to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and himself and vote massively for them in 2020.

"I will call on the Chiefs to rally behind us to develop the Elubo community, through my effort as your MP, I have lobbied for school feeding programme for this community", he said.

The MP later presented physical cash of GHC1,000 to the planning committee of the anniversary.

On her part, the Chairperson of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), Mrs Gifty Sambah Dadzie thanked leadership of the Elubo zone of GNTDA for holding the association till date despite the challenges confronting them.

She advised the graduands to be truthful to their clients and avoid laziness at the workplace.

She also advised them not to associate their work with friends and help others get skills.

Mrs Dadzie urged the graduands to further their training at the Takoradi Technical University because there was a course for them.

She therefore seized the opportunity to appeal to the Chiefs in the area to release land for the Association to establish a training centre to engage more youth.

The graduands became excited and thanked the MP for the kind gesture and pledged to make good use of the sewing machines.

Source: Daniel Kaku