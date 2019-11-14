Fake Soldier Nabbed At Asomdwee Park

The fake soldier at the time of arrest

A certain Oppong Morgan is in the grips of the Osu Police Station after he was arrested for donning military fatigue at the Asomdwee Park.

He was arrested by WO1 Roland Adongo and WOII Awudu Ekomato and sent to the Osu Police Station by a certain Isaac Akomah after an informant spotted him and reported to soldiers on duty at the Osu Castle on Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was fully dressed in military camouflage fatigue, spotting the 64 Infantry Regiment lanyard and the unit's logo.

His incoherent responses to questions posed by the soldiers gave him as a fake soldier whereupon he was handed over to the Osu Police Station for further investigation.

Upon further questioning, he admitted that he was not a soldier and that the uniform was given to him by a friend at Burma Camp.

