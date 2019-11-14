‘Allow Ghanaian Traders Clear Goods At Nigeria Border’ – GUTA To Nigerian Gov't

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) wants the government of Nigeria to open its Seme border to enable stranded Ghanaian traders clear their goods at the border.

According to the Association, some of its members are facing challenges in Nigeria as a result of the border closure.

Nigerian President Mahamudu Buhari in August ordered a partial closure of their border with Benin to check the smuggling of cheap goods and in some cases weapons into Nigeria.

Nigeria's border was later shut down completely the following month.

The Public Relations Officer for GUTA, Joseph Paddy told Citi News that Ghanaian traders will explore other countries to transact their businesses after their request has been granted.

“Give us some leeway; week or two or three. Let's clear those goods that are stuck there [at the border]. Go and look at the way the drivers are suffering there. It's a serious challenge. It's difficult for them to come and go in. So let's give that leeway with strict security alert and for that duration, when you are done you can close it for perpetuity so that Ghanaians will look elsewhere for their trading activities and businesses,” he stated.

Background

Nigeria closed its borders to stop what it called the smuggling of products from its neighbouring West African countries into the country.

The action taken by Nigeria was to express its displeasure at the attitude of the Beninese authorities in order to elicit their cooperation.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Abikoye, in a meeting with Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey after the decision said the closure is to allow for consultative meetings with its neighboring countries to find lasting solutions to the smuggling of cheap goods into the country.

After three months of closing the border, Nigeria extended the period for the closure of its frontiers to other countries till January 31, 2020.

The closure which was expected to be in force for twenty-eight (28) days, was extended as a result of the 'overwhelming success' the closure had chalked in the face of the country's economy and security.

GUTA had earlier urged the government to replicate Nigeria's decision to protect its market from smuggled goods.

The President of the Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng said Ghana should learn from Nigeria and also sanitize its sector.

Meanwhile, there have been moves by the Ministries of Trade and Industry, Foreign Affairs and some other groups to meet with representatives from Nigeria to set out modalities on how Ghanaian traders may easily cross the Nigerian-Benin border with their goods.

