You Must Empower The People – Odike Urges Govt

The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addae Odike says government must roll out policies and programmes to empower citizens for employment opportunities in the various sectors of the economy.

Speaking today in a phone interview on Ahotor FM, he stressed that, “What we need to do is to empower our people, provide them with skills to secure them job opportunities. Also government has to work in the interest of Ghanaians so as to give them hope and confidence, let them feel a sense of belongingness, so that they will come to the realization that they are capable of handling the issues in their environment effectively.”

He bemoaned the lip service approach by both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the years as that has been the bane to the realization of our agenda of attaining sound economic growth and freedom that we always aspire as a nation.

Mr. Odike added that we cannot as country continue to be depending on the developed countries for financial assistance to run the affairs of our country. He indicated that we can manage our affairs very well by ensuring that we implement the right policies and programmes to suit our country without necessarily running to the developed countries for financial assistance as we always do.

“With the Ghana – China barter trade in bauxite in which we are going to exchange for some cash amount through the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between our government and Sinohydro Corporation Limited, a number of Ghanaians themselves could form a consortium, take over the bauxite concession, manage it well, refine it and then send it to the international market if given the chance by government. What the government is doing is a lazy approach.” he concluded.