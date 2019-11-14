Kumasi: Otec Fm Reporter Attacked; Equipment Seized

The reporter in tatters

The Chief Executive Officer of a private nursing school in Kumasi of the Ashanti region, Afia Kobi Nursing school at Nhyieso, Owusu King has been arrested by the Manhyia Police command for physically assaulting an OTEC FM reporter.

The reporter, Oheneba Kwaku Atta was physically assaulted; equipment seized by the CEO of the School for investigating a case involving some students and the CEO.

The students are said to have been deceived by the CEO to register for some courses which are not part of the school curriculum but failed to refund the amount involved.

The CEO was later arrested after he came to apologise to the private Fm station in Kumasi. The reporter said he CEO further cursed him at the police station before he was permitted to leave and seek medical attention later that day.

Authorities in the country have over the years failed to take a strong position against abuses on journalists, not even petitions from advocates have succeeded in moving leaders of the country to openly condemn acts of violence against.

This has called for a group of Asem Beba Dabi, a social program at Otec fm to rise and fight for the freedom of Journalists.

Call Oheneba Kwaku Attah (Apossor) 0545016294 for details.