Roselyn Osaah Sarfowaa Wins 2nd Edition O Rural Smile Foundation Ar-razzaaq Essay Writing Competition

Many school children in Ghana struggle to read and write. This has affected the general performance of school children in all subjects.

It is against this backdrop that, Rural Smile Foundation, as part of its mission, has worked to get more reading books for schools and libraries in rural communities, especially in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District.

In 2018, the maiden edition of the Essay Writing Competition was held and many students took part to show their writing talent with sponsorship from our partner Ceciyaa Foundation.

The second edition has also been held with over 100 students taking part in the competition.

The first round had a question that has to do with Examination malpractice “ Examination Malpractice is on the rise.

As a concerned Ghanaian, in not less than 250 words, write an article to discuss the causes of examination malpractices and it's effects on national development”.

The second round had 31 students selected from the first round to participate. The question was “ In the midst of technology and adoption of foreign culture, caning has been relegated to the background. As an African student, write an article stating 3 each of the causes, effects and solutions of caning in schools in Ghana. Your essay should not be less than 250 words”

At the end, Roselyn Osaah Sarfowaa, a student at the St. Adelaide School came first, Sayibu Nawal from Ejuraman Complex came 2nd whiles Murshid Alhassan also from Ejuraman Complex placing 3rd.

Speaking at an awards presentation ceremony, the Executive Director for Rural Smile Foundation extended his appreciation to Ceciyaa Foundation for supporting this legacy project.

He also thanked the GES Director for Ejura/Sekyedumase,Mr. Patrick Ofori, the Coordinators from the various schools who supervised their students and the students who were bold enough to accept the challenge to write for development purposes.

Mr. Nana Yaw Amoonsah Romeo, the head of the Essay Writing Competition made it known that, reading and writing are fundamental to learning that’s why Rural Smile Foundation is working hard to promote and since the official language of our country is English, it is in the right direction that we are helping unearth the talents of students in this regard.

Roselyn Osaah Sarfowaa on her behalf, extended her gratitude to the organizers of the Essay Writing competition. She believes it is a good intervention that will go a long way to wear lots of students up to develop the love for reading and learning.

In all, she goes home with a brand new school bag, School sandals, T’ shirt, notebooks and a certificate of honor. The 2nd position took home school uniform, school bag, notebooks and certificate while the 3rd position took home a school uniform,notebooks and a certificate.