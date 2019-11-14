Show Us The Roads You Completed In The Green Book – Patricia Appiagyei Jabs Mahama

The Deputy Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Ms Patricia Appiagyei, is blaming the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the bad roads in the country.

She says the opposition party has no moral right to question the NPP government as it left the challenge unresolved amid huge debt at the Roads Ministry.

But according to former President Mahama, in the last four years under his tenure his government invested almost 3 billion Ghana Cedis in the road sector alone.

Patricia Appiagyei fumed in an interview with Kwame Tutu during Kingdom FM’s live coverage of the 2020 Budget Presentation. "In the green book former President Mahama told Ghanaians that they have completed every road in the country, where are the roads in the green book? Is all lies and propaganda by NDC,” she asked.

According to her, the issue of bad roads was of great concern to the President and, therefore, measures had been put in place to pay contractors for work to resume on the roads.

The Asokwa Member of Parliament said all the roads the Mahama administration had boasted of were only in the NDC’s ‘Green Book’ and not a reality on the ground and assured the people that work on some roads in the region would begin before the year ends.

According to the Minister, lukewarm and lackadaisical attitudes of former appointees in the Mahama-led administration has also caused the fast deterioration of the roads in the region.

Background

About 61 percent of roads in the country have been classified as poor, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has revealed.

The country has a plethora of abandoned road projects, amid the already deteriorating ones and feeder road networks.

Some of these issues have to do with a lack of funds, like in the case of the Eastern Corridor.