2019 World Diabetes Day: St. Thomas Eye Hospital Holds Eye Screening

This year's edition of the annual World Diabetes Day falls on Thursday 14th November 2019, which happens to be tomorrow.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. ... Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy. Sometimes your body doesn't make enough—or any—insulin or doesn't use insulin well.

As part of efforts to help diabetic patients, the St. Thomas Eye Hospital, an eye specialist clinic providing advanced surgical services in Retinal detachments, Laser surgeries, cataract, glaucoma, etc. It also has a community outreach program that provides free medical screening and surgeries to people living in extreme poverty.

People living with diabetes can have a complication known as diabetic retinopathy that affects the eyes. This may cause no symptom at the beginning but may lead to blindness eventually.

To mark the world diabetes day on 14th November 2019, St. Thomas Eye Hospital is providing free eye screening for the general public at their both branches;

1. Osu Branch located on the Oxford street, opposite the Shell filling station.

2. Mataheko Branch located at flamingo near Faith Cathedral In light of this, we request your support to make this program a success.