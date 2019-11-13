Nyika Ine Vanhu Vakawanda (A Country with Most People)
By Brian Kazungu
Chokwadi tingati here makawanda, kana paine vanoti vakafamba imi mese munohwanda Tinagati here makawanda, kana paine vanoti vakataura nyangwe chakaipa hapana anoramba Chokwadi munganzi here makawanda kana paine vanokudyirai mugove wezvese zvamakashanda Aiwa, kana vazhinji munyika vari zvimbwasungata zvevamwe, hatingamboti makawanda
Truth be told, can we say you are many, if you all hide when they take a walk? Shall we say you are many, if you all keep quite when nonsense they talk? Can it be said you are many, if all the fruits of your hard work they take? Never shall we say you are many, if unto the few, most of you being puppets is your tag!
Nyangwe vari vashoma, nyika inonzi ine vanhu vakawanda kana pamwechete vaine chavanovaka Asi tinoti ine vanhu vashoma, kana nyika izere vanotambudzana kusvika pakuparadza zvakavakwa Nyika inonzi ine vanhu vakawanda, kana ivo vachibatana pakuita zvinhu zvakanaka Asi tinoti ine vanhu vashoma, kana iine zviuru ne zviuru zvinotadzisa vamwe kugara zvakanaka
Even if they may be few, a country has the most people, if together, something they build But it has less people, if most of them always fight until they destroy what is built A nation has the most people, if together they come to make something of beauty But we say it has less people, if a good life, much of them fails others to build
Kana vanhu vazhinji munyika vachigara vari mimvuri yevamwe, ivavo tinovatora se sevasipo Iko kufambidzana ne vanhu vasipo muhupenyu hwavo pachavo, kunotosvora maziso se sipo Nokuti kwese kwamaenda vanoswero kudzimaidzai, mukashaya chabuda kunge musina kana zvipo Tinoti nyika ine vanhu vakawanda, nyangwe iine vashoma, kana mumwe nemumwe pachake aripo
If most people are always a shadow of others, we thus do consider them as nought When you hang out with those who are nought, like soap in your eyes, they make you see not Where-ever you go, they always confuse you into nothingness, as if, blessed you are not So, we say, a nation has the most people, if each of them is himself in his own being
Tinoti ine vanhu vakawanda, nyika yekuti uyo ne uyo ndiye hake pachake nyangwe paanofamba Nyangwe vari zana revanhu, vakatowanda kudarika zviuru zvevane pfungwa dzakapambwa Tinoti ine vanhu vakawanda nyika kana mumwe nemumwe wavo ari iye hake zvake pachake Asi vanenge vari vashoma muuzhinji hwavo kana uyo ne uyo asimo muhupenyu hwake pachake
We say, a country has the most people, if each one of them is his own person Even if they may be hundreds, they are even more than the brainwashed thousands We thus say, a nation has the most people, if each of them is independently his own person But it has less people, if in their multitudes, each of them lacks himself in his actions
Hatingamboti nyika ine vanhu vakawanda, kana huzhinji hwavo husina zvahunoshanda Kuti tiverengedze uyo ne uyo vanehuvepo hwakamedzwa nevamwe, kwatiri zvaramba Zviri nani kufamba zvishoma zvishoma sa kamba asi iwe uchienda kwako kwawakananga Pane kuchimbidza kufambidzana ne uyo akakupamba pfungwa asi iye musango achinokukanda
We can never say a nation has many people, if the multitudes is just a worthless number We can never count him and her, whose real life is just a shadow of another Like a tortoise, slowly pursue the journey of your life from your own chosen angle That to haste into the company of those who brainwashes and later dumps you into the jungle
Haupo muhupenyu hwako pachako, kana uchingoraramira vamwe vausingatozive kwavakananga Hatingambokuverenga paruzhinji rwevanhu, kana kuva iwe pachako muhupenyu hwako zvichiramba Ukawana chako chaunoita chinonzi ichi ndechake, hazvireve kuti mavakuita mazvake mazvake Asi zvinoreva kuti newewo uri munhu anoverengwawo panevamwe munyika ine vanhu vakawanda
You are never there in your own life, if you always try to live for others in pursuit of their own lives We can never count you in the multitudes, if you cannot be yourself in pursuit of your own life When you come to do something unique for yourself, it does not mean you are selfish But it simply means, in the multitudes, to be counted among others, you deserve it
Nyika Ine Vanhu Vakawanda (A Country with Most People)
©Brian Kazungu, 06 November 2019