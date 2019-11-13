They are long gone, but I just keep wondering

Soon after I was there, daddy was no longer there

My mother however seemed to stay but not up to today

Now I wonder where they are as I live every day

This is my story, the story of my parents

Even though I now bask in glory, I feel that I am just but their success story

Without them, I always feel like battling with the sorrow of being solo

Daddy came and went before I could even say the word hie

My mother came and went without letting me to say good bye

Now I wonder who they were, these wonderful people who couldn't stay!

Were they just messengers and I the message?

Were they just delivery people and I the package?

These are the questions that I have when I think of my parents

As I traverse the world receiving accolades

I just wonder how it feels like to be cheered by my own parents

As I spread the message of success across the world

I just wonder how it could have been felt by my own parents

As I muse on being a parent

I just wonder how it felt for them to be my parents

As I move from glory to glory

I just wonder if they ever knew I would be their success story

Yes, they are long gone by now, but I just keep wondering

©Brian Kazungu, 2017