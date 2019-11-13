Abiola Bawuah Foundation Impacting Lives Through Girl Child Education In Ghana

The Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF), a non-profit organization poised to positively impact young girl has pledged its continuous support to promote girl-child education in Ghana as part of its '100 Girls Support Project' which seeks to improve the lives of brilliant but deprived girls.

The Foundation after a year of existence has among other things, provided underprivileged girls access to quality education who hitherto have no hope of making it to the classroom.

ABF with support from proceeds from Mrs. Abiola Bawuah's book "Chosen From The Darkness" has been able to support young girls from nursery to University and as well as medical support to a wide range of individuals.

Speaking at the launch of the ” 100 Girls Support Project”, Founder and West Africa Regional CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mrs Marufatu Abiola Bawuah mentioned her commitment stems from the support she had from few women in her life while growing up and therefore, poised to also give a helping hand to the many who have nothing to hold on to.

ABF in a media engagement at the British Council in Accra, encouraged all to support the girl child education and therefore called on benevolent entities and individuals to support this initiative.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of ABF’s Board of Trustees, Elizabeth Hayfron Asare, said ABF will not be overridden by the challenges they may encounter but will continue to support genuine needy but brainy girls in Ghana.