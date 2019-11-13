2020 Budget : Ghana Is On The Right Track Under Akufo-Addo – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the Ghanaian economy has witnessed massive improvement under the Akufo-Addo administration after taking over a declining economy from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

According to Finance Minister, the favourable macroeconomic situation prevailing in the country is a firm indication of his government’s commitment to the creation of a conducive business atmosphere needed for the private sector to flourish.

“The fiscal deficit has declined from 6.5 per cent of GDP in 2016 to 4.5 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019; On the external front, the trade deficit has improved from US$1.8 billion in 2016 to a surplus of US$2.6 billion in August 2019,” he told Parliamentarians."

He stated, “I am proud to stand here and declare that the President has redeemed all the pledges he made to the people of Ghana much to the dismay and chagrin of the naysayers. The success of the implementation of the Flagship programmes is borne out by incontrovertible evidence corroborated by data 1.2 million students have been enrolled in SHS because of the free SHS programme and their parents relieved of the burden of fees; in 2020 we will spend Ghc2.2billion on them 97,373 graduates have given opportunities in a work environment through NABCO to been better position them to secure jobs."

He continued, "In 2020 over Ghc800m will be spent on them 307 Ambulances have been procured for distribution to each constituency and all regional and teaching hospitals, 1000 institutional toilets are under construction 560 dams are under construction with 200 dams completed 50 prefabricated grain warehouses 25 markets under construction 55,000 nurses have been recruited while 1.9 million people have benefited from the Planting for Food and Job Programme”.