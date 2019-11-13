Gov’t Secures 307 Ambulances For ‘One Constituency, One Ambulance’ – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that the Akufo-Addo led administration has procured a total of 307 ambulances.

He says the vehicles will be distributed to all constituencies in the country.

According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo ‘s government is committed to improving the quality of health care in Ghana.

The Minister presenting the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Akufo-Addo’s Government on the floor of Parliament said the government is bent on improving health care nationwide.

"Government has secured 307 ambulances nationwide to ensure we improve the quality of health care across the country.”

For more than four years now some health facilities have been operating without ambulances.

Most of the ambulances acquired in the past have either broken down or cannot be used because they are not fit for purpose.

The situation has forced many people to resort to the use of either commercial or private vehicles as ambulances to convey injured or sick persons to hospitals during emergency.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP promised all 275 constituencies and one ambulance per a constituency.

The NPP also promised to revamp the ailing National Ambulance Service, which as of 2018 had only about 55 ambulances working across the country.