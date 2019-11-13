[Full Text] Gov't Names 2020 Budget 'Nkosuo And Nkabom'; Minority Says 'Bye Bye' Budget

Allocate US$332.16 million to GNPC for its Equity Financing Cost (US$218.10 million) and share of the net Carried and Participating Interest (US$114.02 million); Allocate 70 percent of the Benchmark Revenue of US$818.68 million (i.e. US$573.08 million) to ABFA; Allocate 30 percent of the Benchmark revenue (i.e. US$245.60 million) to the Ghana Petroleum Funds; and Allocate US$171.92 million of the Ghana Petroleum Funds amount to the Ghana Stabilisation Fund and US$73.68 million to the Ghana Heritage Fund.

Capping the Ghana Stabilisation Fund

Mr. Speaker, the Government will maintain the cap on the Ghana Stabilisation Fund at US$300 million, in line with Section 23(3) of the PRMA.

Revenue Measures

Mr. Speaker, Government shall continue to provide the necessary support to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in their ongoing reforms for 2020 and the medium term to optimize revenue collection. The full year yield from the 2019 midyear revenue measures are expected to be robust in 2020 to complement tax compliance efforts. Government will pursue the following revenue measures, among others, to boost domestic revenue:

Government shall renew and extend the National Fiscal Stabilisation Levy and Special Import Levies (SIL) for five years (5) to support the Budget; and In line with Government policy, the personal income tax band will be adjusted and the necessary Parliamentary approval sought to ensure that the 12 percent minimum wage increase for 2020 is tax-exempt. Personal Reliefs such as marriage relief, child education relief and old age relief which were last adjusted in 2015 will also be reviewed upwards, consistent with government commitment to support families.

To address the challenges of revenue mobilisation, Government will restructure the tax system and develop a comprehensive revenue policy and strategy. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) occupies a critical position in the economy and is responsible for approximately 70 percent of domestic revenues. After 10 years of integration, Government is ready to carry out the next generation of reforms in revenue administration. A transformation program centred around the three main themes of People, Technology, and Service will be structured with the new leadership of the GRA to create a ‘NEW GRA’ that will reflect the very best of efficiency and productivity.

Compliance Measures for the Petroleum Downstream Sector

Mr. speaker, over the years we have experienced under-reporting, diversion and dilution of fuel products and general non-compliance in the petroleum downstream sector. This causes Government to lose considerable revenue. In the year ahead the spotlight will be turned on the sector to address these irregularities and indiscipline that have become characteristic of this industry. The envisaged actions include:

Providing additional powers to the relevant institutions and enhancing punitive sanctions to check the abuses;

Revoking the licenses of recalcitrant players in the industry and prosecuting directors and key personnel of such entities; Automating all processes in the sector to reduce human interventions and provide transparency; and instituting stricter monitoring controls.

Energy sector

Update on excess capacity challenges in the energy sector

Mr. Speaker, as part of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, Government announced its intention to rationalize commercial agreements in Ghana’s energy sector – including, reassessing all take-or-pay contracts and imposing a moratorium on the signing of new agreements in the energy sector – with a view to establishing a managed transition to overcome the unsustainable excess supply situation that continues to pose a grave risk to the country’s economic progress.

Consequently, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy, on 26 August 2019, hosted Ghana’s Independent Power Producers and Gas Suppliers at a stakeholder forum, during which Government reiterated the urgent need for these energy sector interventions and outlined Government’s intended approach to implementing them.

As well, Government invited our IPPs and Gas Suppliers to partner and collaborate with Government in this crucial exercise, as Government seeks a thoughtful and managed transition from the onerous Take-or-Pay paradigm towards a balanced contractual relationship capable of delivering fair, enduring energy solutions that reflect reality and offer long-term sustainability for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) in Ghana.

Subsequently, on 28 October 2019, Government inaugurated a Steering Committee under the Energy Sector Recovery Task Force, whose purpose it is to take responsibility for the collaborative, bilateral consultation process between Government and each Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Gas Supplier (GS), designed to help Government and its energy sector partners achieve a managed transition towards more balanced, long-term relationships and sustainable energy partnerships.

Mr. Speaker, this collaborative, bilateral consultation process, which has, so far, been welcomed by the investor community, will provide a forum for stakeholders to contribute to Ghana’s energy strategy, which is fundamental to the country’s industrialization and sustainable growth.

In this regard, Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to inform this august house that Government Negotiating Teams have been constituted and are now close to completing the first round of bilateral consultation meetings with several IPPs, as well as project sponsors. Significantly, Government views these collaborative, bilateral consultations as an essential exercise, which not only limits downside risks to investors over the medium to long term, but also demonstrates Government’s full commitment to progressively restoring confidence in the energy sector as well as across other key sectors in our rapidly growing economy.

Mr. Speaker, it is also worth highlighting, that in line with these energy sector interventions and to ensure the success of the bilateral consultation process, Government, in line with the decision taken in the July Mid-Year Review, has formally instructed sector Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as follows:

to suspend with immediate effect all ongoing negotiations on PPAs, and GSAs, LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements (LNG SPAs), or any other long term Take–or-Pay contracts for power or gas (Long Term Take-or-Pay Contracts) until further notice; that Government has placed a complete moratorium on the signing of new PPAs, GSAs, and Put-Call Option Agreements (PCOAs), and hereby instructs ECG, GNPC, GNGC, and VRA to abstain from entering into any new PPAs, GSAs, LNG SPAs, Long Term Take or Pay Contracts and PCOAs until further notice; that all future PPAs, and GSAs, LNG SPAs and Long Term Take or Pay Contracts shall be subject to competitive and transparent procurement procedures, and Government will, henceforth, not entertain or accept any unsolicited proposals.

Government intends to enforce these interventions and expects strict compliance by all affected MDAs and potential investors. In this regard, Government will notify MDAs on a case by case basis, of any applicable exceptions with regard to the objectives of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), a roadmap jointly developed by the Government of Ghana and the World Bank, which delineates immediate, near-term, and medium-term actions needed to achieve Government’s aim of bringing the sector into balance in the medium- term. Mr. Speaker, we expect this to be a gradual but challenging process with many potential complexities however, Government remains undeterred and will spare no effort to ensure that it is fully prepared financially, organizationally and with the requisite technical wherewithal to confront these challenges head-on. Additionally, as part of the rationalization process, the Karpowership has been relocated to the Western Region and retrofitted to use gas, instead of HFO. Karpowership will thus become the key off-taker for the take or pay Sankofa gas. This will generate substantial savings for Government. Indeed, unlike in the past, this Government recognizes that a focused, disciplined and coordinated approach is required to resolve the substantial challenges in the energy sector. In this regard, Government aims, through this consultation process, to, among other things, create a standardized, sustainable framework for future PPA and GSA contracting, which all new IPPs and Gas Suppliers who wish to participate in Ghana’s energy sector will be required to adopt in the future.

Truly, Mr. Speaker, the staggering costs and negative macro-fiscal impact of Ghana’s excess power and gas supply problem, necessitates the full force and uninterrupted focus of Government in the execution of this all-important exercise. And Mr. Speaker, this is precisely what we intend to do.

Mr. Speaker, as we all know, on July 30, 2019, Government suspended the Power Distribution Service (PDS) concession, following Government’s detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’s obligations in the provision of payment securities for the transaction and related matters. After further investigations and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, Government, on October 19, 2019 announced its decision to terminate the PDS concession. Regardless, Government is fully committed to private sector participation in ECG and is focused on moving forward with urgency to find a suitable replacement for the PDS arrangements. Moreover, we are prepared to review the transaction structure and indeed, recognize the need to improve significantly the management of ECG, by bringing in world-class private sector expertise and attracting adequate private capital. Mr. Speaker, considering ECG’s current distribution systems losses of 24% – comprising 13% commercial and 11% technical losses – Government is truly motivated by the urgent need to reduce these losses and improve service quality through the effective deployment of modern technology and world-class technical expertise, with a view to creating a financially viable power distribution sector that is sufficiently equipped to meet the current and future needs of Ghanaian households and businesses. Mr. Speaker, as we crystalize plans for the future of ECG, Government is also enthused by the critical need to ensure the transfer of skills with a view to building local capacity as well as introducing international best practices to enhance the operational, technical, commercial and financial wherewithal of our national electricity distribution utility. Against this backdrop, Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to announce that Government intends to initiate an accelerated tender process to select a new private partner for ECG in the coming months. It is indeed Government’s intention to make relevant adjustments to enhance the existing bid documents and tailor the process to optimize the selection from companies having a track record of managing and operating a comparable utility, so as to achieve a fair, transparent and expeditious closure of the transaction. Mr. Speaker, we cannot overstate the importance of learning from past mistakes if we are to make sound decisions going forward. However, we have no doubt that a well-executed partnership between ECG and the “right” technical and financial partners, will certainly improve our distribution capabilities and enhance end-user experiences. In this regard, heightened scrutiny will be brought to bear in the design and implementation of the financial and technical evaluation criteria to ensure that interested bidders not only have credibility and extensive experience in operating and managing a comparable electricity utility, but also possess the financial wherewithal to make the requisite investments in ECG to achieve significant reductions in technical and commercial losses, as well as drive operational efficiency to deliver sustained service reliability for the benefit of all Ghanaians. Mr. Speaker, while restoring private sector participation in the management, operation and financing of the required investments in ECG’s distribution assets, Government will make every effort to avoid the pitfalls that the PDS concession encountered and institute broad Ghanaian institutional participation, as well as democratize local equity participation, with an eventual listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Indeed Mr. Speaker, let me be clear, that the decisions we take in respect of this transaction, will continue to affirm our time-honoured reputation as a business-friendly nation that respects the rule of law, and expects to remain an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment. Mr. Speaker, while on the subject, Ghana remains committed to its relationship with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Indeed, Government fully respects and is committed to the essential principles underlying the relationship between the MCC and the Government of Ghana, as well as the overall bilateral relationship between Ghana and the United States Moreover, Government remains committed to the energy sector reforms, as envisioned under both the MCC Compact and the Energy Sector Recovery Program (ESRP), developed with the support of the World Bank.

Financial Services

Mr. Speaker, following the successful completion of reforms in the banking sector which begun in August 2017 and ended in January 2019, we now have a more resilient sector, well positioned to support the economic growth agenda of the government. Banks are beginning to refocus on their core mandate of financial intermediation based on their strong capital base after the recent completion of the recapitalization exercise.

A well-capitalized, solvent, liquid, and profitable, and resilient banking sector has emerged with improved financial soundness indicators in line with expectations. Even with fewer banks, asset growth within the banking sector in 2019 continues to be robust, underpinned by sustained growth in deposits and higher capital levels while credit has continued to recover compared to the same period last year. Mr. Speaker, at the start of the reforms in August 2017, total assets were GH¢89.1 billion for a sector that had 36 banks, and two years after the reform process started, total assets have increased to GH¢115.2 billion at end August 2019 with only 23 banks. In the same direction, total deposits have improved from GH¢55.7 billion to GH¢76.0 billion over the same comparative period, reflecting a stronger deposit base owing to more trust and confidence in the banking sector with fewer but stronger banks.

Banks’ profitability has also been greatly enhanced with a significant pick-up in profit after tax in 2019 compared to the previous year. The sector’s solvency remains strong, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio, even under the more stringent capital requirement directive under the Base II/III framework, well above the new regulatory minimum of 13 percent. Mr. Speaker, similar to the banking sector and prior to the reforms, the specialized deposit-taking institutions (SDI) sector was plagued with acute liquidity and insolvency challenges. Their continued existence posed severe risks to the stability of the financial system and to depositors. As a result, in two separate clean up exercises the licenses of these insolvent institutions were revoked in order to curtail a spill over of these weaknesses to other sectors of the financial industry. Mr. Speaker, insolvent specialized deposit institutions comprising of 23 savings and loans and finance house companies, and 347 microfinance companies and Non-Bank Financial Institutions comprising of 39 micro credit companies, one dormant leasing company and one dormant remittance company were also resolved in May and August 2019 respectively to safeguard the financial system against potential contagion and weaknesses in the SDI sector which threatened to erode the gains made in the banking sector. It is important to note that although the clean-up exercises were completed quite recently there are already indications of improved performance within the SDI sector evidenced by improved capital positions, profitability, management efficiency and liquidity within the sector. The completion of reforms within the Banks and SDIs Industry in August 2019 was timely and paved way for the operationalization of the Ghana Deposit Protection scheme in December 2019. The scheme will protect the national budget from costs arising from banking sector failure, if that were even to happen in the future, and ensure that going forward all depositor’s funds are insured against bank and SDI failures. This scheme, supplemented by effective regulation and supervision by the Bank of Ghana, and the work of the Financial Stability Council, will go a long way to make our financial system more resilient and supportive of our efforts to foster inclusive socio-economic growth. The central bank will continue to pursue policies and strengthen supervision to ensure that the banking sector remains well-capitalised, solvent, liquid and profitable and to also ensure that significant gains recorded in the aftermath of the reforms and recapitalization exercise are locked-in. Credit risk management practices and loan recovery efforts will be stepped up to minimize overall risks in the banking sector.

Developments in the Fund Management Industry

Mr. Speaker, over the past two years, the management of the Securities and Exchange Commission has worked on various reforms and appraised the state of operators in the industry. In line with the powers vested in the Commission under Act 929 sections 3 and 122, the Commission revoked the licenses of 53 fund management companies on Friday, 8th November, 2019. Of these firms, 21 had ceased operations, with the remaining 32 in various states of distress and/or regulatory non-compliance before the revocations. Through this firm and decisive intervention, the Commission will preserve the investments of over 77,000 retail investors and over 4,700 institutional investors. The investment portfolios of the affected firms amounted to GH¢8 billion, of which GH¢2.4 billion (30%) was invested in treasury bills, banks and listed equities. The actions affected 249 licensed representatives. This exercise seeks to protect investors, restore transparency and introduce greater accountability while instilling higher ethical standards through improvement of the licensing and supervisory framework.

Fiscal Impact of Financial Sector Clean Up

Mr. Speaker, the intervention by Government to save depositors and investors whose funds were locked up with failed financial institutions has been very costly. In 2017 and 2018, Government spent a total GH¢11.7 billion to safeguard the deposits held by universal banks that were resolved by Bank of Ghana, and to set up the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited. These amounts were mainly through the issuance of government debt to both GCB Bank and CBG. This year, Government had to again intervene to provide relief to depositors when the Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of 347 Micro Finance Institutions, 15 Savings & Loans and 8 Finance Houses. The total bailout cost estimate for this exercise was GH¢2.4 billion. Mr. Speaker, the Securities and Exchange Commission also revoked the licenses of 53 Asset Management Companies that were distressed, with an estimated fiscal cost to protect investors of GH¢1.5 billion. In addition, Government also provided bridge funding of up to GH¢800 million for Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT) to enable it invest in four (4) indigenous banks that were struggling to meet the minimum capital requirement GH¢400 million. Mr. Speaker, these interventions were timely to ensure that we safeguard the financial system, provided relief to many families and businesses, as well as to protect jobs and local interest in the financial system. Mr. Speaker, it is important to state that Government has not under any circumstances intentionally collapsed any financial institution. These institutions were insolvent and/or distressed as a result of their own actions, and their respective regulators stepped in to intervene and to save over 4m depositors and investors. Our commitment is to ensure that we provide relief to many of the victims. The total estimated cost for our fiscal intervention, excluding interest payments, from 2017 to 2019 is estimated at GHS16.4 billion, about 5% of GDP.

Mr. Speaker, we acknowledge the pain and distress that has befallen depositors and investors, including pensioners, market women, churches who placed their confidence in these financial institutions. The on-going prosecutions will ensure that all those culpable as well as the negligent officials of the regulators will face justice as soon as possible. With this clean-up, the financial sector is now sanitized and public should have confidence in the sector.

Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT)