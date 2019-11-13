1st Deputy Speaker Challenge Juaben SHS Students To Qualify For NSMQ Finals

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has challenge students of his Alma Mata, Juaben Senior High School to work hard in order to advance to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) or the Senior High Schools Debates Competitions this academic year.

He urged management of the school to furnish his outfit with the total budget of what it will take for the school to achieve either of the two challenges he posed to the school.

According to Mr Osei-Owusi who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai in the Ashanti region, it is the performance of students that makes schools famous and not just the sheer name of the school.

To demonstrate his commitment to the test given to the school, Mr Osei-Owusu said he is ready to foot the bill of what it will take for Juaben Senior High school qualify to the finals of the NSMQ or the school's debate.

The Bekwai lawmaker said the time has come for the school that produced the likes of himself, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond and many others to be counted among the best in the country.

Mr Osei-Owusu threw the challenge when he interacted with some students of the Juaben SHS on a familiarization visit to the Legislative arm of Government.

He urged the students to apply themselves to the opportunities that teachers offer them whiles making maximum use of the little resources at their disposal.

The First Deputy Speaker also encouraged the students cultivate the habit of reading novels and story books irrespective of their courses at all times saying "every knowledge you seek is in the book".

This he said will help them learn fast and attain their life goals.

Joewise as he is popularly known used the opportunity to educate the students on Parliamentary proceedings and the oversight functions of the legislature.

Parliament he said provides a platform for the people’s representatives to debate all national issues and not just lawmaking.

The Government Subject Teacher of the Juaben SHS, Richard Bah Amponsah said the school which won the National Science Engineering Quiz competition in the past is motivated by the First Speaker’s challenge to work harder for greater laurels.

He expressed the hope that the school will emerge among the top three of the NSMQ completion.

The students also accepted the Speaker's challenge and assured to work towards qualification to the quiz or debate finals.