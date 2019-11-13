V/R: We Will Snatch Hohoe Seat For Peter Amewu In 2020 — NPP Regional Chairman

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is confident that the party would snatch the Hohoe parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress, in the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Kofi Makafui Woanya, the party's parliamentary candidate John Peter Amewu has done enough for the Constituency far more than NDC who represents the Constituency in Parliament and deserves the support of residents for victory.

The NPP Chaiman made the statement while addressing delegates at Hohoe, where a special delegates conference was held on Saturday to give popular acclamation to the Energy Minister.

He urged party folks gathered to embark on a rigorous campaign to ensure that Mr. Peter Amewu emerges victorious in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Woanya however admonished the party to be tolerant in order to attract new people into their folds. He said "the best way to have more people joining the party for victory 2020, is for us to continue to exhibit tolerance and be able to accommodate people".

This is the third time Mr. John Peter Amewu is making an attempt to lead the NPP into snatching the Hohoe seat from the NDC, having served as the MCE during the President Kufour-NPP regime.

Delivery a speech after his confirmation, Mr. Amewu revealed that he is confident constituents would give him the support he needs to win the seat.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister commended the delegates and urged them to embark on a house-to-house campaign for his victory.

The ceremony was attended by some party stalwarts including the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Johnson Avulete and some other past and present party executives.