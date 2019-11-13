GH¢45m For 2020 Population Census

The Ghana News Agency reports that government has allocated an amount of GH¢45 million for the preparatory activities of the 2020 Population and Housing Census, according to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Government has also invested $1 million in the Trial Census ahead of the main Census in 2020.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the support forms part of the government's commitment to resourcing the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to enable the Service produce official statistics for development plans.

The Minister announced this on Tuesday to mark this year's African Statistics Day in Accra.

The event was held under the theme: " Everyone Counts: Quality Statistics for Better Management of Forced Displacement in Africa".

The day which falls on November 18, is celebrated to sensitise the public about the important role statistics plays in all aspects of social and economic life.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the 2000 and 2010 Census has underscored several development initiatives including the conduct of the national elections in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 and the allocation and creation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

He said government is expectant that, the 2020 Population and Housing Census would provide a reliable database for policy reviews and systematic improvement in the implementation of government's intervention such as 'Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation's Building Corps.

He urged the public to accord the Census Officers the needed co-operation in the upcoming 2020 Population and Housing Census for a successful exercise.

"It is every individual's civic duty to support the 2020 Census because correct and accurate data will assist our national, metropolitan, municipal and district authorities to make effective plans for the country's educational, health and other socio-economic services", he added.

He said government is committed to the enhancement of the Ghana Statistics Department Plan which aims to align the development of the country’s statistical system with the wider poverty-focused national development programmes and global reporting requirements.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel K. Annim, said the GSS has engaged the Office of National Statistics, UK, Statistics Denmark, and the Norwegian National Statistical Office to learn from best practices and enhance the country's statistics.

He said the Service remains resolute in adhering to the tenets of the production and the use of quality statistics and engagement with institutions including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

