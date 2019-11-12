Marketing Experts Honoured At 9th Marketing World Awards

A total of Fifty-two (52) awards were conferred on leading players of Africa's Marketing industry at the 9th Marketing World Awards (MWA) held on 8th November, 2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Under the theme "celebrating brands and individuals that work tirelessly and passionately", the 9th edition of the MWA recognized individuals and organizations that have exhibited excellence in the marketing profession, and being a Pan-African event, winners were named from across Africa.

The awards recognized outstanding brands, the best campaigns, marketing innovations and creative use of digital marketing channels.

The 9th MWA hosted marketing experts from Blunap, Barclays Bank, MTN, Mouka Foam, Jospong, Zenith bank, PZ Cussons, FBNBank Ghana Ltd, First Bank of Nigeria, Sterling Bank, Access bank, Terragon Ltd, Chi Limited, SBI Media, Nigeria Stock Exchange and a host of others.

Barclays bank took home awards for Best Corporate Banking Brand of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year (Banking). Blunap Ghana was given the Emerging after sales brand of the year award and Nigerian companies; Terragon Group, Mouka Foam and SBI Media, bagged awards for MarTech Provider of the Year, Iconic Brand of the Year and Media Agency of the Year respectively.

MTN Ghana took home the awards for; best Company in Customer Care, Marketing Campaign of the Year (‘MTN MoMo @ 10’), Telecom Brand of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year: Telecom, Marketing Industry Personality of the Year (Noel Kojo –Ganson, CMO) and Customer Service Personality of the Year (Jemima Kotey Walsh, customer service executive).

Odunayo Sanya, General Manager of Planning & Customer Management for MTN Nigeria was awarded with the Customer Service Thought Leadership Award.

The Marketing World Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Folake Ani Mumuney; Group Head of Marketing & Communications for First Bank Holdings.

The CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal in his welcome speech at the event, lauded all award winners for their outstanding performance and innovations in the marketing and communications industry.

“At the helm of successful companies is the marketing communication function yet the industry is often overlooked, especially when it comes to counting profit contributors. This is why the 2019 MWA is putting the spotlight on brands and individuals for their immense contribution to the marketing industry”, he said.

Below is the full list of award winners:

