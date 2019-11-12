Chief Imam Receives Special Honorary Award

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and others has received Special honorary award at just ended Nima Excellence Awards at Afro Arab Emirates Arena at Kokomlemle in Accra.

The award was in celebration of his centenary anniversary towards humility, commitment to peace, religious tolerance and interfaith cooperation, being an enduring feature of many religious leaders for many generations to come. His brighten light of hope has illuminated many territories, far and near, where the darkness of terror in the name of religion sadly continues to thicken.

The CEO of Wembley Sports Complex Robert Tetteh Coleman, Hajia Asmau Ayub, the founder Rayuwa Foundation and Counseling Psychologist, Nima Association New York (USA), Country Manager of UTON Engineering Company Mr Abdulai Afugu Issah, Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadu and CEO of UB Pharma INC, Dr. Umar Muhammed Bawa all received honorary awards in their respective field at the third edition of the community development award scheme.

The Coordinator of the project explains why the team conferred an honor to the number first imam of land. “We are happy to join many in celebrating the enviable success of most respected imam in Africa and beyond. He has shown the lead in religious tolerance and strengthen the spirit of Islam in Ghana.

The prestigious Community development awards scheme (Nima Excellence Awards) are non-voting and nominees are carefully selected by Award Board in consultation with Event team in selecting personalities and organizations for outstanding contribution to the area. The award board comprise of a member from Ministry of Inner cities and Zongo Development, The municipal, business community and respected and influential person from the community and a member of the organizing team.

The Award category covers a wide range of all the various sectors ranging from academia, business, media, sports, entertainment and arts, politics and community development amongst others.

The award recognizes and rewards significant contributions of individuals, institutions and corporate organizations who have been a global trend or positively made an impact in the Community.

The night saw crème de la crème of communities at the event to celebrate the hardworking individuals and organization in Nima and its environs.

The Nima Excellence Awards is powered by Quantum Communications, E1T1 Initiative and Hayaat Studio with partnership by Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, KMN Network etc.

For more information visit www.nimaexcellenceaward.com or facebook, Twitter and Instragram @NEAAWARDS1