We'll Create More Dangote In Ghana When NDC Comes Back — Leslie Tamekloe

The possible running mate for the NDC's flagbearer, Leslie Tamekloe has praised Africa and Nigeria richest man Aliko Dangote for his development approach in Africa.

According to Mr. Leslie Tamekloe, the African continent most especially Ghana needs many of Mr. Dangote to create more businesses and build more factories envisaged by the previous NDC government.

Mr Tamekloe was speaking on an NDC platform created by NDC activist Mr.Cyril popularly known as Bullet.

"We need to create a Dangote in Ghana ... a builder of world-class business and unprecedented infrastructure. Who says an African cannot do this.... WOOOW DANGOTE!!! I SALUTE," he stated.

Mr. Leslie Tamekloe stressed that Ghana is blessed to Mr. Mahama who has the same brains of Mr. Dangote with his massive infrastructure development under his government.

"The NDC will create more of Mr Dangote in Ghana when we return to power," Mr. Tamekloe intimated.