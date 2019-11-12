Akufo-Addo Appoints Three New Judges To Supreme Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed three judges to the Supreme Court subject to the approval of Parliament.

The three; Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Lovelace Johnson and Justice Gertrude Tokornoo, have been elevated to the apex court bench from the Court of Appeal.

The Speaker of Parliament announced the nominees in Parliament today, Tuesday.

They have been appointed to replace three justices who are on retirement or are due for retirement by the end of the year namely, Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, Justice Sophia Adinyira and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Sophia Akuffo, the current Chief Justice, will retire on December 20, 2019, after serving since November 30, 1995.

She is the only remaining Justice that was appointed by Jerry John Rawlings.

Per Article 144 (2), the President consults with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Also in accordance with Article 144 (2), the President has to seek the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The last Supreme Court appointments were made in July 2018.

Four new justices; Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey and Nene A. O. Amegatcher.

---citinewsroom