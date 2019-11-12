NPP Holds ‘The Youth Must Know’ Series In Tamale

The National Youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held the 3rd edition of the 'Youth Must Know' series in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale.

The media engagement, which is the first of its kind to be held in the northern part of the country, sort to, on one hand, expose the failure of former President John Dramani Mahama and the excruciating pain and untold hardship he visited on the youth of the northern region, and on the other hand, educate the youth on the significant progress the Akufo-Addo led NPP Government has made in reducing poverty, creating sustainable jobs and enhancing the overall living standards of the youth.

Addressing the press, the youth leader of the NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B stated that “Mr. Mahama and the NDC have been monumental failure and disappointment to the Northern regions,” adding that, “the hopelessness, joblessness and despondencies visited on the youth by the incompetent and reckless governance of Mr. Mahama were pervasive in all spheres of life for which the youth must campaign and vote against the NDC come 2020 elections."

According to Nana B, the erstwhile Mahama led NDC government deprived the Northern regions of the needed economic opportunities and social development through the implementation of “fraudulent and shambolic supposed pro-poor policies.

Based on this, Nana B asserted that “Mr. Mahama saw the challenges and problems confronting the northern region as opportunities to exploit and enrich themselves”.

Touching on the performance of the government, Nana B said the far-reaching policies and initiates being implemented have reduced poverty, impacted lives positively and improved the standard of living of the youth in the northern region.

Job for the youth in Northern region

Nana B stated that tens of thousands of young people in the northern region have been gainfully employed through One District One Factory, NABCO, YEA, NEIP among others.

He added that 8,000 indigenes of the Northern region, trained as teachers, have been employed since 2017.

With respect to the Health sectors, the youth leader pointed out that thousands of trained health graduates in the northern regions that were neglected and treated with utter disdain and contempt by the insensitive Mahama-led NDC Government have been, today, given a reason to smile; believe in Ghana; and save lives: they have been gainfully employed by President Akufo-Addo.

Agriculture and Agribusiness

He stressed that thousands of young persons in the northern region are benefiting from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme with access to improved seeds and fertilizers at subsidized prices (50%) as well as free extension services.

One Village One Dam (1V1D)

According to him, the 1V1D initiative has stoked up the passion of the youth in the northern region to venture into farming and has enabled them to enjoy all-year-round production culminating in an increase in profitability.

District-based Scholarship

Over 30,000 youth have benefited from the District-based Scholarship program under the auspices of the Scholarship Secretariat. An appreciable number of the beneficiaries, Nana B noted, are from the Northern region.

Infrastructure for Youth Development

Nana B emphasised that the northern region has benefited from the intra-modern and multi-purpose youth centers being built across the country by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Similarly, the Ministry of inner City and Zongo Development is building Astro-turf in selected communities across the northern region.

According to Nana B, these projects, coupled with YEA’s Youth in Sports program “are paving the way for a big explosion of youth talent development."

He stated that President Akufo-Addo, in less than 3 years, has outperformed Mr. Mahama in every sector of the economy.

He admonished the youth in the northern region to own the NPP’s 2020 campaign, work assiduously on the grounds and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo, adding that “One Good Term Deserves Another”.