TB Joshua To Hold Prayers At South Sudan Presidency Today

Popular Nigerian televangelist Prophet TB Joshua is expected in South Sudan today Tuesday 12th November 2019, the presidency has confirmed.

Speaking to Radio Tamazuj on Monday, Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed that the cleric would hold prayers at the presidential palace and preparations are in top gear for his arrival.

“Yes, he is coming tomorrow to hold prayers for peace. He is coming to pray for the leaders,”Ateny said, adding that Joshua would conduct prayers in J1, South Sudan’s Presidential Palace.

Temitope Balogun Joshua also known as T. B. Joshua is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist. He founded The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, and owns the Christian television network Emmanuel TV.

TB Joshua gained prominence in South Sudan for his alleged prophecy of a failed coup attempt against President Salva Kiir before the conflict erupted in 2013.

Kiir then sent a high-level delegation headed by Vice President Wani Igga to Nigeria to deliver an invitation to the prophet offering him an advisory role in the government.