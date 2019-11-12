All Colour Awards To Hold On December 1 In Lagos

All Colour Awards (ACA), the anticipated unusual “made in Nigeria” annual event with limitless imagination, will bring together top players in different sectors of the Nigerian economy at the reputable Abelinis Hub - 1, Erinola Salako Street, Behind Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

The talk about town event will assemble different top players in various sectors under one roof to foster unity and is also positioned to propel winners beyond known boundaries.

The awards night, which will kick off with the Red Carpet by 2p.m and the Event Proper by 4p.m has been packaged for the Nigerian organizations right down to the selected recipients for the exclusive maiden edition. It is also an important meeting and avenue place for the industry watchers to get engaged with who-is-who in different sectors in Nigeria and beyond through ACA, an unfolding success to beat and copy.

“We are focused on high octane media programme, which will further increase the importance of the event, and eventually create consumer empathy for the participants, recipients and players in various industries” says Kanbi Owolabi, the Executive Producer of All Colour Awards in Nigeria.

Checks revealed that the objective of the advisory board and resource team is not to organize just an award but a memorable event that will help the recipients gain strong recognition and consumer empathy as a veritable platform for awardees to leverage and increase their perception profile.

For the records, the All Colour Awards (ACA) project is an exclusive event arranged to unite and amplify Nigeria’s top businesses, connect creativity brands, achievers’ excellence and reward by honouring and promoting the reputable individuals, organizations and brands that have secured high patronage and consumer rating in their respective categories.

The awards categories for the maiden exclusive edition are: Entertainment, Telecommunications, Advertising, Real Estate, Public Service, Banking, Oil & Gas, Hotels/Tourism, Media, Fashion & Style, Insurance, FCMG/Manufacturing, Gaming & Sports, Automobiles, Legal Practitioners and Lifetime Achievements.

The organizers promise an extra merry moments at the All Colour Gig popularly known as the ‘After Party’ for all the recipients/winners, participants and the special guests at a unique lounge to be disclosed at the event venue.