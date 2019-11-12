Makola Traders Threaten To Sue White Chapel Over Illegal Demolition

About 18 Makola market traders are planning to sue White Chapel Limited, the new owners of their shops for an illegal demolition exercise.

Although the new owners gained custody of the property on October 30, this year, the traders were hopeful that they would be given a notice before the demolishing.

Speaking to Joy News’ Nancy Emefa Dzradosi, an aggrieved trader said, “after the judgment, he has to take a writ of rescission before he takes a demolishing letter. But for these people, they did not do that.”

“On Saturday, they came to remove our doors from its hinges, so we came to fix the roof and repaired the doors. But on Sunday morning he brought an excavator and four tipper trucks to demolish the property,” she narrated.

The traders noted that even though the matter is still in court, they are scared they will lose their businesses.

“I have not finished taking care of my children, so if I should lose my shop then life will be hard. Right now Accra is choked, there is nowhere to relocate to so we pray the right thing is done so that peace will prevail,” another trader stated.

The traders were worried that their sole source of income will be destroyed which will leave them indebted to banks and being unemployed.

The lawyer for the 18 traders, Prince Nii Neequaye, said they will sue the company for damages because their action has cost the traders.

“We will take out a motion for substitute service, to serve White Chapel, and after they have been served, then we will go to court to move the application for stay of execution” he explained.

---Myjoyonline.com