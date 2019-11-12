‘Stay Away From Gbawe Kwartei Family Lands’ — James Town Alata Stool Cautioned

The Kwatei Family of Gbawe has cautioned the James Town Alata stool to stay off their lands.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the family referenced a High Court ruling that authorised them over the said lands and cautioned James Town Alata stool to act in accordance with the ruling.

The secretary of the family, Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey pointed out that the family will be compelled to resort to the courts and other means to seek redress if their orders are treated with contempt.

He told the jam-packed press conference “Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media, we are by this press conference calling on James Town Alata Stool to respect the Law and Orders in this country.”

He stated that the family has been empowered by a court ruling to regularize all lands that belong to the stool.

He therefore urged the private property owners and estate developers to take advantage of the window which ends on December to register their lands.

“The Gbawe Kwatei Family hereby give notice to all occupants on the Gbawe Kwatei Family lands who have not regularized their lands to approach the Gbawe Kwatei Family for proper regularization with immediate effect.”

“This exercise will commence from this month November till the end of the year. failure to comply with this notice would result in prompt legal action.”

The family also appealed to the Jamestown Alata Stool to respect the court ruling and act accordingly.

“This exercise will commence from this month November till the end of the year. failure to comply with this notice would result in prompt legal action.”

Below is the full statement:

Ladies and Gentlemen, I am here today to address this Press Conference on behalf of the Gbawe Kwatei Family with respect to the judgement delivered by the High Court of Judicature, Accra dated 30th of October, 2019 against James Town Ngleshie Alata Stool by Honorable Justice Anthony Oppong Justice of the High Court.

The High Court has dismissed the counterclaim of the 2nd Defendant as unmaintainable. What gives ground for this opinion of the court? 2nd Defendant counterclaimed for declaration of title to “all that piece or parcel of land situate and lying at McCarthy Hill, Oblogo, Mallam Junction, Mendskrom, Pambros, Tsileman (Tetegu), and Sakumo River.

Quite clearly, the sort of description as given to the land by 2nd Defendant renders the claim of title to the said land susceptible to failure. The irresistible conclusion is that 2nd Defendant's counterclaim ought to fail and same was dismissed. Therefore, Plaintiff is awa Ghc10,000.00 against the 2nd Defendant.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Media the Gbawe Kwatei Family are the owners of a tract of land in the North Western part of Accra known as Gbawe Kwatei Family lands, The title of the Gbawe Kwatei Family of the said lands has been confirmed in judicial proceedings including:

Mantse Kojo Ababio IV Vrs Nii Mensahfio Gbawe Mantse and 2 Others Interpleader Suit No 22/1922 Supreme Court of the Gold Coast Eastern Province Division. John R Quartey Vrs Nii Boi Quartey Gbawe Mantse and 3 Others Suit No 209/48 Ga Native Court Gold Coast Colony. Concession Enquiry No.1075/56 dated 20th November, 1956 Gbawe Clay Field Concession Nii Boi Mantse Grantor and the Gold Coast Industrial Development Corporation Ltd Grantor, Nii Kofi Akrashie Nleshie Alata Mantse, Nii Tetteh Kpeshie II Sempe Mantse Nii Teiko Ansah II etc 2 Others Claimants in the supreme court of the gold coast eastern judicial division (land division) Nii Kofi Akrashie James Town Mantse Vrs Nii Boi Quartey Mantse and 4 Others Land Acquisition No 3/1950 Land Division of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast. In the matter of Land Acquired for Water Works Pipe Line Between Weija and Odorkor for Water Works Extension (Land Acquisition Case 2/53) Land Division of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast. Parties involved Gbawe Mantse Sempe Mantse James Town Mantse and 7 others dated 31/1/1955. Nii Boi Quartey Gbawe Mantse Vrs the Attorney –General of the Gold Coast Suit 1/1954, The Supreme Court of Gold Coast Eastern Judicial Division on 28th June, 1954 K.A. Owoo-Papafio Vs. Amadu Wangara (Suit No. 107/1961), High Court, 1st February, 1963. Augustus Kpakpo Brown Vs. Bosomtwi & Co. Ltd. & Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey (Suit No. L.561/81), High Court, 16th October,1992; Augustus Kpakpo Brown Vs. Bosomtwi & Co. Ltd. & Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey (Civil Appeal No. 1/2001) Supreme Court, 29th May, 2002; In the Matter of Consolidated Suits:

a. Nii Adotey Obour II Vs. Ikam Ltd. & 4 Others (Suit No. L.215/2001) Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Vs. Ikam Ltd. & 2 Others (Suit No. AL. 23/2003), High Court, 11th July, 2006,

Nii Adote Obuor Ii Vrs Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey And Ikam Ltd & 5 others (Civil Appeal Court Suit No.HI/215/2009) dated on 5th day of May, 2009. S.K. Ntiri & Naa Konkai Tawiah Vs. Gbawe Mantse & Adam Kwatei Quartey (Civil Appeal No. J4/29/2004), Supreme Court, 18th October 2006. Report on Boundary Dispute Between Weija and Gbawe Stools (24th August, 2005). The Republic vrs. The Director of Survey &Mapping Division of Lands Commission Ex-parte: Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Suit No.FALM 19/12 (21st May, 2012.) The Republic Vrs Lands Commission Secretariat, Land Title Registry and Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Ex – Parte Nii Kojo Ababio V James Mantse Suit SOLM 4/2010. 16. The Republic Vrs Nii Ayikai III Akumanjay Mantse and EX Parte Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Suit No FALM 9/13 27th March, 2013. The Republic Vrs the Regional Lands Officer of Lands Commission Ex- Parte Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey High Court on the 26th July, 2016 order for Mandamus against Nii Ayikai III Akumanjay Mantse.

GBAWE KWATEI FAMILY VRS JAMES TOWN STOOL AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS Courts Judgments Against James Town Stool

Mantse Kojo Ababio IV Vrs Nii Mensahfio Gbawe Mantse and 2 Others Interpleader Suit No 22/1922 Supreme Court of the Gold Coast Eastern Province Division. John R. Quartey Vrs Nii Boi Quartey Gbawe Mantse and 3 Others Suit No 209/48 Ga Native Court Gold Coast Colony. Concession Enquiry No.1075/56 dated 20th November, 1956 Gbawe Clay Field Concession Nii Boi Mantse Grantor and the Gold Coast Industrial Development Corporation Ltd Grantor, Nii Kofi Akrashie Nleshie Alata Mantse, Nii Tetteh Kpeshie II Sempe Mantse Nii Teiko Ansah II etc 2 Others Claimants in the supreme court of the gold coast eastern judicial division (land division) Nii Kofi Akrashie James Town Mantse Vrs Nii Boi Quartey Mantse and 4 Others Land Acquisition No 3/1950 Land Division of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast. In the matter of Land Acquired for Water Works Pipe Line Between Weija and Odorkor for Water Works Extension (Land Acquisition Case 2/53) Land Division of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast. Parties involved Gbawe Mantse Sempe Mantse James Town Mantse and 7 others dated 31/1/1955. Nii Boi Quartey Gbawe Mantse Vrs The Attorney General Of The Gold Coast Suit 1/1954, The Supreme Court Of Gold Coast Eastern Judicial Division on 28th June, 1954 K.A. Owoo-Papafio Vs. Amadu Wangara (Suit No. 107/1961), High Court, 1st February, 1963. Augustus Kpakpo Brown Vs. Bosomtwi & Co. Ltd. & Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey (Suit No. L.561/81), High Court, 16th October,1992; Augustus Kpakpo Brown Vs. Bosomtwi & Co. Ltd. & Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey (Civil Appeal No. 1/2001) Supreme Court, 29th May, 2002; In the Matter of Consolidated Suits:

a. Nii Adotey Obour II Vs. Ikam Ltd. & 4 Others (Suit No. L.215/2001)

b. Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Vs. Ikam Ltd. & 2 Others (Suit No. AL. 23/2003), High Court, 11th July, 2006,

Nii Adote Obuor II Vrs Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey And Ikam Ltd & 5 others (Civil Appeal Court Suit No.HI/215/2009) dated on 5th day of May, 2009. S.K. Ntiri & Naa Konkai Tawiah Vs. Gbawe Mantse & Adam Kwatei Quartey (Civil Appeal No. J4/29/2004), Supreme Court, 18th October 2006. Report on Boundary Dispute Between Weija and Gbawe Stools (24th August, 2005). The Republic vrs. The Director of Survey &Mapping Division of Lands Commission Exparte: Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Suit No.FALM 19/12 (21st May, 2012.) The Republic Vrs Lands Commission Secretariat, Land Title Registry and Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Ex – Parte Nii Kojo Ababio V James Mantse Suit SOLM 4/2010. 16. The Republic Vrs Nii Ayikai III Akumanjay Mantse and EX Parte Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey Suit No FALM 9/13 27th March, 2013. The Republic Vrs the Regional Lands Officer of Lands Commission Ex Parte Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey High Court on the 26th July, 2016 order for Mandamus against Nii Ayikai III Akumanjay Mantse. Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey vrs Green Agricultural Farms Ltd, Nii Kojo Ababio V and Nii Ngleshie Addy V Suit No Fal 181/11 High Court on 30th October, 2019.

GBAWE KWATEI FAMILY LAND CONFIRMED BY THE SUPERIOR COURTS OF JUDICATURE, REPUBLIC OF GHANA The Gbawe Kwatei Family are the owners of a tract of land made up of all that piece or parcel of land known as Gbawe Kwatei Family lands, situate lying and being at the North –Western part of Accra and bounded on the North –East by Asere Stool Land, on the South –East by Akumanjay Stool and Sempe Stool Lands and the sakumo plains on the south –west by the Tetegbu Stream Densu River and James Town Stool Land and on the North West by Djaman Hill Aboabo Hill Kubeman Hill and Atusae Hill. And enclosing an approximate area of 9,959.139 acres of lands.

THE COMMUNITIES UNDER THE GBAWE KWATEI FAMILY LANDS

Gbawe Old Town Gbawe Oblogo Gbawe Gonsee Gbawe Mallam(Sakumonaa) Gbawe Djaman Gbawe Boijor Odorkor Gbawe Awoshie Lafa Gbawe Onyaa (Anyaa) Gbawe Gonn Kpataa ( Mataheko) Gbawe Kpeehe Gbawe Koenyo Naa (Northern part of Dansoman ) Gbawe Otojor (Northern part of Dansoman ) Gbawe Okoefioman (South Odorkor) Gbawe Gon (McCarthy Hill) Gbawe Kpabobo Gbawe Tsileman (Tetegu) Gbawe Shaajokowie (Mangoline and Mendskrom) Gbawe Agblorhu (Panbros)

The Gbawe Kwatei Family hereby give notice to all occupants on the Gbawe Kwatei Family lands who have not regularized their lands to approach the Gbawe Kwatei Family for proper regularization with immediate effect. This exercise will commence from this month November till the end of the year. FAILURE TO COMPLY with this notice would result in prompt legal action.

Please take advantage of this notice to save yourself from losing your property.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, the Gbawe Kwatei Family also wish to inform all occupants on our lands who are yet to develop, who are developing or who have already developed their lands to take note and comply with this press release. The family will re-enter all undeveloped lands within Gbawe Communities from January, 2020.

CONCLUSION

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media, we are by this press conference calling on James Town Alata Stool to respect the Law and Orders in this country. We thank you all for coming.

---Daily Guide