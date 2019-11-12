Access Bank Partners Emirates For 'Fly Now, Pay Later Service'

Access Bank Ghana, one of the leading retail banks in Ghana and a subsidiary of the Access Bank Group - which ranks amongst the top 20 Banks in Africa by assets and Emirates Airline - the fourth-largest airline in the world, have today announced the launch of a “Fly now, Pay Later” service for their customers.

With this partnership, both Access Bank and Emirates Airlines are expanding and strengthening their loyalty offering in order to increase customer acquisition and provide a superior experience to their customers across the country.

Under this new service, salaried customers, as well as other professionals, business owners and traders who are customers of Access Bank, will now enjoy a flexible financing arrangement from the Bank to pre-finance their Emirates travel packages and payback within 12 months repayment terms.

The “Fly Now, Pay Later” service, which is in line with the Bank’s new brand promise of providing ‘more than banking’, will also provide discounted airfares to both customers and non-customers who book and pay for their tickets at Access Bank via the service.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at Access Bank’s Head Office in Accra, the Managing Director, Mr. Olumide Olatunji expressed his appreciation to Emirates Airlines for their readiness to partner with Access Bank.

“This is the first of our new collaborations to delivering unique and innovative solutions that help our customers meet their life aspirations and that is why we are excited about this partnership. Through the Fly Now, Pay Later service, the average salaried worker and many of our customers can afford to travel without having to worry about the financial burden. They will have more money at their disposal to shop, spend time with their family and experience beautiful tourist sites across the world with Emirates”.

Catherine Wesley, Emirates’ Country Manager for Ghana said “At Emirates, we are continuously looking at opportunities for making our products accessible to Ghanaian customers. The Fly, Now Pay Later partnership with Access Bank is yet another step in enabling customers to Fly Emirates, Fly Better. The dream of travel can now be a reality and with this offer, we can now bring our award-winning customer experience and world-class hospitality to a wider audience."

Access Bank customers who are interested in signing up for the service can simply visit www.emirates.com.gh/accessbank or any Access Bank branch.

Since launching its new brand promise of “More than Banking”, Access Bank has rolled out several pace-setting initiatives such as the Payday Loan service which operates on its award-winning *901# platform, giving salaried workers access to extra cash when they need it the most.

The Bank has also recently formed a strategic alliance with the MasterCard Foundation and the Oxford Policy Management (OPM) to introduce new savings account targeted at over 250,000 underserved women in rural areas with limited access to financial services through its Live Beta initiative, in line with its financial inclusion agenda. The project, which is currently being piloted, is set to be launched before the end of this year.

About Access Bank Ghana

As one of the leading retail banks in Ghana, Access Bank continues to set the pace in the area of innovation. Over the years, Access Bank has introduced a wide range of convenient banking services that puts customer needs first.

Today, the Bank operates across 51 locations in 10 regions of Ghana. It is a subsidiary of the Access Bank Group, which is the largest bank in Africa by customers; over 30 million, with presence in almost every continent including key global economic centres such as London, Dubai, Lebanon, and Beijing.

About Emirates

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline with a global network of 158 destinations in 85 countries across six continents. Emirates operates 268 modern aircraft and is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 family of aircraft.

The airline’s luxurious amenities, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, award-winning in-flight entertainment system – ice – and unmatched hospitality provided by its iconic multilingual Cabin Crew from over 135 nationalities have made Emirates one of the world’s most recognized airline brands.