Less Than 600 Ghanaians In South Africa Names Registered At Ghana Embassy – Ambassador

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Mr. George Ayisi Boateng has bemoaned the failure by Ghanaian nationals in South Africa to register their names and addresses at the mission.

He said less than six hundred (600) Ghanaian citizens living in South Africa have registered their names and location addresses at the Ghana High Commission (SA), a situation he said would disfranchise people from participating in the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA) when implemented.

He added that Ghanaian abroad registering their names and addresses at the mission would enable among other things would ensure easy identification and possible assistance to the Ghanaian with correct database to enable Ghana government plan better.

Speaking on South Africa – based Press Radio current affairs programme dubbed “Ghana Te Sen” hosted by Kwaku Anane Junior during the launching of Press Media Network’s on Saturday, 9th November, 2019, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng appealed to Ghanaian residents in South Africa to register at the mission.

“I will use this opportunity to appeal to all Ghanaians who are resident in South Africa to register their names and addresses at the Embassy because we are there for you so that we can get data of Ghanaians living in South Africa to enable the mission communicate to them effectively and also enable them to participate in general elections if the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA) when is implemented,” he emphasised.

“The registration of Ghanaians is free and can be done during working days from 9.00am to 4.00pm South Africa time”. He stated.

He encouraged every Ghanaian citizen in South Africa to report to the mission anybody who will prevent them from entering into the embassy.

According to him, negotiations are far advanced to ensure proper documentation for Ghanaians citizens living in South Africa.