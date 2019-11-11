ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2019 General News

Human ‘Bones’ In 10 Big Bags Dumped At Refuse Site

By News Desk
DGN Online has gathered that about 10 big bags containing human bones and skulls, have been dumped at a refuse site around Larteh in the Akropong North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

It is unclear who dumped the bones in the area.

Residents around the refuse site have expressed shock over the issue.

Meanwhile, reports said the police have been informed and are likely to investigate how the bones got to the site.

—DGN online

