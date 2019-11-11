NDC MP Blasts Akufo-Addo Over Failed 1D1F Promise

Hon. Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem in the Oti Region, has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo’s inability to fulfill his promise made to the chiefs and people of Buem District to provide them with “1 District 1 Factory”.

According to him, the government is making noise about the implementation of One District One Factory across the country but his district has been neglected.

But speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah , said: “Nothing about it is in progress, but we keep hammering it every now and then because it is a political promise, when there are so many already operating factories in distress that needs attention or face-lifting, Akufo-Addo and his government have failed to implement “1 District 1 Factory” policy.”

He continued, “However, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) after stealing the policy from the NDC has failed to implement it properly.”

Hon. Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah says, however, it is being poorly implemented by the NPP government. According to him, the President must stop talking about the ‘failed’ policy and find ways and means of putting it back on track.

He added that this shows how incompetent the NPP government led by the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has become.

That is why the NDC has put together a team that will put together policies that will alleviate the hardship of Ghanaians if voted into power in 2020.

The Buem MP advised the government to identify collapsing factories and reshape them to fit their -District -Factory purpose.

He said the project is a laudable one, but the direction needed to fulfill the dream has turned into a political gimmick.

Background

One district, One factory is a Government of Ghana policy. It is aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians through the setting up of factories and industries which will, in turn, move the country towards greater industrialization.

The policy was first introduced to Ghanaians in 2016 as part of the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana.