Akufo-Addo Urges Ahafo, Bono To Pursue Dev’t

President Akufo-Addo has urged people of the newly created Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions to show the same commitment to the development of the regions as demonstrated by their forefathers in the creation of Brong-Ahafo in 1959.

The President gave the advice during the 60th anniversary celebration of the former Brong-Ahafo Region which was also used to welcome the three separate regions of Bono, Ahafo and Bono East under the theme: “United in Separation for Progress.”

Addressing the colourful durbar of chiefs and people of the three regions at Sunyani Jubilee Park, the President, whose speech was read by the Minister of Planning, Prof. George Gyan-Baffour, said he was determined to ensure equitable distribution of national resources.

“Though you are now separated, the things that bind you together as one people, family and culture still remain the same,” he stated.

He reminded the people that those who led the creation of former Brong-Ahafo “demonstrated vision, commitment, hard work, discipline, determination, resilience and undulating spirits to develop the region to its present status of human and natural resource development.”

“It is, therefore, pertinent for us to use this anniversary to take stock of our historical past, learn our mistakes and use the experiences to forge ahead to develop our separate regions. Since 1959 when the region was created, it has witnessed tremendous improvement in physical infrastructural and human resource development.”

The President gave an assurance that the new regions would witness development in education, road, health, water, electricity, communication as well as general improvement in the social life of the people, saying “contractors are already on site for the construction of regional coordinating councils.”

The President paid glowing tribute to Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, a son of the region, whom he said was a gift to the nation, having contributed to the democratic development of the country.

In his welcome address, the President for the Brong-Ahafo House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, congratulated the President on the introduction of the Free SHS policy, and advised the people to take advantage of the policy to educate their children.

Besides, he urged government to speed up the process of passing a legislation that would lead to the creation of regional house of chiefs for the new regions to enable chiefs to contribute their quota to development.

Some eminent personalities who contributed significantly to the development of former Brong-Ahafo were recognized. They included Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, Ama Busia, AjoaYeboah-Afari, a veteran journalist and a columnist, among a host of others.

---Daily Guide