Adabraka Odawna Residents Sink In Sunday’s Downpour

Residents of Adabraka Odawna were left stranded last night as floodwaters sink their homes and makeshift sleeping places.

The community's many link roads and alleys were also heavily flooded, rendering them inaccessible.

The residents were seen wading in the knee-high water while others watched on in astonishment, with no place to lay their heads.

“Every time it rains here, this place gets flooded because, at this side, many people have built their houses where the rain needs to pass. We don't keep our gutters clean too. Every day there is rubbish around,” one resident complained.

Other areas in Accra, including Kpone Barrier, on the Aflao-Tema road, were also flooded, leaving drivers and the travelling public stranded as well.

One of the stranded drivers on that stretch on Sunday complained that: “The whole road is flooded. Oncoming cars from Kpone barrier can't move. Those wanting to go to the barrier also cannot move.”

Floods continue to cause havoc in the capital city, Accra and other parts of the country during the least downpour.

Hours of downpour on October 30, 2019, forced management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to suspend lectures.

According to the management of the university, the decision is to prevent any causalities.

Some parts of Winneba in the Central Region got flooded after heavy rains.

The torrential rains destroyed several household properties and displaced some residents.

Other residents also had a difficult time accessing their rooms as both the interior and exterior of their houses were filled with floodwater.

Areas around the Baiden Ghartey Memorial Hospital were also affected by the flood.

Within the same month, about 20 people lost their lives through flood-related activities in the Upper East Region.

According to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the floods destroyed over 3,000 hectares of rice and maize farms of 13,828 farmers in 124 communities in the region.

A total of 1,332 livestock and birds also died through the floods in the Kassena-Nankana and Bolgatanga municipalities and the Nabdam district.

Several houses were also destroyed.

