Ada: Wife Mistake Led To Husband Shot Dead In Robbery Attack At Neighbours House

The man was shot dead on Thursday night in a robbery incident at Kasseh in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

Michael Kpalam, a man believed to be in his 50s was pronounced dead after he had been rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Information available indicates that the businessman attempted to save a neighbour who was under attack but his wife mistakenly put on their security light which gave him out to the armed robbers to shoot him twice in the chest and on his lower abdomen.

The robbery according to residents, lasted for about 3 hours with four different houses robbed at two different locations all in the Kasseh community.

The robbers numbering about six bolted with mobile phones and more than Ghc20,000.

Residents say some of the female victims were raped whilst other victims suffered various degrees of injuries.

They said even though the robbery which started around 12:30am lasted hours, police were unable to respond on time to save the victims after several distress calls to placed to them.

Kasseh of late has become a safe haven for robbery attacks and other criminals as a result of a breakdown in security.

The Ada Divisional Police Command is located in the heart of Kasseh but police are unable to fight crime in the area.

Residents lamented that the year 2019 has experienced robbery incidents almost every week claiming lives in most cases.