Xenophobia Has Made African Union Useless--Ghana High Commissioner To SA

The Ghana High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency George Ayisi - Boateng has told Ghanaian citizens in South Africa particularly those doing businesses in South Africa to return home since the country's environment is very conducive now.

“Things are getting better in Ghana now under this government and I can assure you. ...so any entrepreneur who wants to go back home and establish business should come for the necessary support and go ”, the High Commissioner admonished Ghanaians Pretoria during the launching of Press Media Networks on Saturday, 9th November 2019.

“If you know anybody who wants to go to Ghana and do business let the person come we will help them. The environment is very conducive, very to investors for instance because of the friendly atmosphere NISSAN and other companies are going to establish an assembly plant in Ghana” he added.

According to him, their doors are opened to those who want any help from the mission.

Mr. Ayisi – Boateng also encourages Ghanaian companies in South Africa to register at the embassy so that if any job opportunity they can be given the opportunity.