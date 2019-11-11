Asenso-Boakye Supports Bantama Schools With Computers

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has donated 10 computers to selected schools in Bantama Sub-metro in the Ashanti Region.

He has also donated a scanner and a projected to those selected schools.

He made the donations on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

It forms part of his intention to provide computers to 11 basic schools in the area.

It is aimed at enhancing the ICT skills of students in Bantama

The beneficiary schools include Bantama M/A J.H.S, Bantama Methodist Primary & J.H.S and St. Anthony`s R/C J.H.S.

First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Bantama Constituency, Kingsley Atta, thanked the Deputy Chief of Staff for the gesture and encouraged the students to take their studies serious to become better citizens for the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Mayor of Kumasi, the Administrator of Bantama Metro, Mr Oliver, also lauded the Deputy Chief of Staff for the generosity he has exhibited to the selected schools.

Teachers and staffs of all the basic schools in the Bantama Sub-Metro under the Ghana Education Service pleaded Mr. Asenso-Boakye to name their Annual Quiz Competition in his honour.

In his response, the Deputy Chief of Staff accepted their request to name their Annual Quiz Competition after him.

He assured the teachers that he will do his best to address their concerns through the appropriate state institutions.

He also advised the students to take their studies seriously to justify the government’s investment in them.

