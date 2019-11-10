Jomoro: 40 NABCo Trainees Grab Permanent Jobs

Some 40 Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees in the Jomoro Municipality of Western Region have gained permanent employment.

These trainees have transitioned into their chosen careers since their deployment into the programme which aims at preparing young people for the job market.

NABCo is a government initiative intended to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The focus of the initiative is to provide public service in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

Hundred thousand unemployed graduates have since been recruited into the flagship programme.

They receive GHC700 each every month as remuneration.

Mr. Ernest Kofie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area who disclosed this at the first ever "Meet The Press" series at Half Assini Senior High School's Assembly Hall, commended President Akufo-Addo for introduction of NABCO to reduce unemployment situation in the country.

He said transparency and accountability are among the key tenets in every democratic dispensation and accounting to the people is a mode of achieving objectives of good governance.

He added that the media is the means through which good governance can reach the citizenry.

The MCE said the Municipality received two hundred and ninety-eight (298) trainees last year, out of the total number, 199 were males and 70 were females.

"I am happy 40 trainees have gained permanent employment and this is a good news and in fact President Akufo-Addo has done well", he said.

He entreated the rest of the trainees to work hard and endear themselves to authorities.

He said they should be happy about their allowances, adding that the amount was better than none.

"Some people think GHC700 is a small amount, but it is not small amount at all, be happy about it", he noted.

He therefore charged the beneficiaries to support their parents "when you were at home doing nothing they were the same people who were feeding you, so now that you are receiving such amount every month, use some to buy something for your parents.

The MCE urged the gathering to embrace the Nation Builders Corps flagship programme and rally behind President Akufo-Addo to win the 2020 general elections in order to sustain the programme.