Akufo-Addo Fulfilling All Campaign Promises – Kamal-Deen

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has said President Akufo- Addo is committed to fulfilling the 2016 campaign promises.

He explained that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration had begun fulfilling its campaign promises, and will fulfill every single promise he made on the campaign trail in the round-up to the 2016 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7,Kamal-deen said “When we came into office, we were met with huge debts and no money, it is for this reason that we put in place the appropriate measures to strengthen our monetary system, we have started projects and I have confidence in Akufo- Addo to fulfill all the promises. The growth and development we promised the citizenry will be fulfilled.”

Mr. Kamal-Deen asked Ghanaians to ignore pessimistic comments by the NDC because to him, “since they created a mess, they think nobody can fix the problems”.

The NPP campaigned on a number of ambitious promises prior to the 2016 polls.

They included the One district one factory policy, One village one day program and the Free SHS policy which is currently being rolled out.

He said aware of the mess which they left behind, the NDC held a press conference just after three months of losing power and told the whole world that it would be difficult for NPP to govern the country.

But critics of the government have questioned why for example, no factory has been built, no dam has been constructed, after more than a year in power.

He said Ghana is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, adding that the impact of the government is being felt across the country.

However, he stressed that the government will continue to implement policies that would enhance the livelihoods of every Ghanaian.