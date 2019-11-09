Ghanaian Young Entrepreneurs To Get Funding Support

From Left: Mr Nelson Godfried-Executive Chaiman Of SSC, Sherif Ghali-CEO Of GCYE, Justice Offie Jnr-PRO, GCYE

The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), charged with the responsibility of uniting, engaging, and promoting initiatives and innovations of young entrepreneurs in pursuit of business profitability, growth, sustainability and economic development of young entrepreneurs, recently signed an MOU with Start-up SME Centre (SSC) an organization that helps entrepreneurs to raise capital for their businesses.

As part of the MOU, GCYE will collate business plans of its members and submit to SSC for review and consideration for investment capital mobilisation /sourcing. SSC on their part will review the business plans and subsequently submit to investors for possible funding.

The ceremony which took place at the offices of SSC here in Accra, saw Mr Sherif Ghali signing for and on behalf of GCYE in his capacity as CEO while Mr Nelson Godfried Agyemang signed for and on behalf of SSC in his capacity as Executive Chairman.

Speaking before the signing took place, Mr Sherif Ghali lauded Start-up SME Centre for their great works. He said the collaboration could not have come at a better time than this as raising capital has been the bane of doing business, especially for young entrepreneurs. Expressing optimism, he hoped this would go a long way to assuage the numerous challenges confronting young entrepreneur.

Taking his turn to speak, Mr Nelson gave the assurance that his outfit was ever ready to work with GCYE to improve the businesses of the young entrepreneur as they do not only help companies to get funding but organize capacity building training as well. He said their services could easily be accessed because they have offices/centres across the length and breadth of the country.

For young entrepreneurs to access this support, they need to submit their business plans through an online platform that will subsequently be submitted to SCC. Here is the link https://forms.gle/fD5CWTMrgeC9CjX58

Justice Offie Jnr

PR and International Relationship Officer - GCYE