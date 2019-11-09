Staff Welfare, Training, Others Are My Top Priorities - Magaji

Muazu Magaji, a former Engineer with Shell petroleum, who was recently appointed Commissioner for Works by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has stressed the need for staff welfare, capacity building through staff training as he resumed officially at the Kano State Ministry of Works.
Engr. Magaji was received on arrival by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works in company of ministry officials. Magaji in his address to the Government officials stressed the need for unity of purpose, team work, and sincerity in carrying out official duties.
He told the ministry officials the welfare of the staff, capacity building through staff training and other engagements are among his top priorities.
He instructed heads of different departments to prepare a briefing on their structures, obstacles and on-going projects, before he visits the different departments of the Works Ministry.
Answering questions from news reporters, Engr. Magaji who was also a former Director of Projects at Sure-P said, he was prepared for the challenges ahead and asked the people of the state to pray for the success of the ministry and the administration of Governor Ganduje.
