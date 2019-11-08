When Hope Itself Is About To Surrender

We have seen people look at us like we are their last hope

And yet with our own lives it seems like we can't cope

We know it's so sad to fail to be the pillar of one's hope

But truth be told, even our own dreams, it seems like we are about to drop

The suffering of the masses, red like flames, is burning non stop

In our own land, they have made it hard for us to create or even find a job

It's so sad, when those who seem to be making it around here is only the mob

Since to everyone else, the answer to everything good is just a big NOPE

Goodness around here has become so freezing cold

Human suffering is so real like have never been told

And we strongly doubt if this is the will of God

Since we were told, in his eyes, we are precious like gold

The youths, the true hope of the nation, is losing the power to hold on

Since, their life and labour, like damaged goods is cheaply being sold

And those who can't stand that, down the cliff they are being rolled

Or else they are made to remain poor and suffer as they grow old

Imagine, a land where the young, fit and strong are fleeing abroad

Because at home, their gifts, talents, wishes and dreams are being made to rot

And by those who are supposed to protect them, they are being fought

There can't be progress here, because every day, people are just moving back and forth

It becomes so sad, when those who must be the beacon of hope are about to surrender

It's just so bad, when life from every angle simply becomes horrendous

While people's efforts, patience and understanding has been very tremendous

And so, now, we just wonder, if hope itself surrenders, what then shall become of us?

©Brian Kazungu, 06 November 2019