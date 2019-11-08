Samreboi Chiefs Protest Bad Road

Residents, chiefs and opinion leaders of Samreboi in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region, earlier today, embarked on a massive demonstration to register their displeasure over the bad nature of roads from Samreboi to Prestea Nkwanta.

They claimed that even though Samreboi is a leading cocoa and timber producing area in the country, the community had been neglected by successive governments, as all the road networks that linked the town are in deplorable states.

The demonstrators blocked all access to the road network with all sorts of materials and burnt car tyres, forcing commuters to alight to join their action.

They asserted that Samreboi’s roads have been in very deplorable states despite several promises from authorities and governments to fix them.

Workers and other commuters were left stranded as a result of the exercise which started around 4:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019.

The residents lamented about how the road network was taking a toll on their vehicles and economic activities.

The spokesperson of the protestors, Nana Yeboah, Chief of Amoaku, pointed out that the deplorable state of the road was a challenge for farmers, particularly, cocoa farmers and market women who cart their goods to and from the area.

He noted the poor state of roads had also become a headache, affecting the movement of pupils and students to and from school.

“The state of our roads had worsened following recent heavy rains resulting in unbearable situations”, he pointed out.

He therefore appealed to the government for urgent attention to the poor infrastructure situation.

The angry youth who displayed several placards with various inscriptions like “No road, No votes,” “Samreboi Deserves Better” and “The Timber city needs good roads”, later presented their petition to the District Chief Executive for Amenfi West, George Egyir.

The DCE assured that he would send their petition to the appropriate authorities for the necessary action to be taken.

---Daily Guide