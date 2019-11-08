Standard Chartered Endowment Fund Supports 31 Brilliant But Needy Students Across All 5 Public Universities

November 8th 2019, Accra: Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited is disbursing a total of GHS71,000 as the first tranche of a total amount of GHS300,000 over a four-year period to 31 brilliant and needy students who have gained admission to the 5 public universities namely University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University College of Education, Winneba, University of Development Studies and University of Cape Coast.

The students will benefit from two endowment funds, the Standard Chartered Science Education Trust Fund and Standard Chartered Kenneth Dadzie Memorial Education Trust Fund.

The Kenneth Dadzie Fund focuses on postgraduate programmes; Economics and business courses, the Science Education Fund, covers both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students pursuing Science. To be eligible, beneficiaries must be needy and brilliant and must have demonstrated good conduct whilst pursuing their courses. Beneficiaries must be students of any of 5 Public Universities in Ghana.

Speaking to the beneficiaries, Dr. Emmanuel Kumah, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “As a Bank, we have a long history of contributing to social and economic development and supporting communities where we operate. We believe everyone should have access to opportunities to realize his or her full potential and believe that we can make a difference in promoting economic inclusion in Ghana. This underscores our Brand promise to be Here for good.”

Mrs. Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “We understand that young people growing up in developing economies must overcome multiple hurdles to achieve personal and economic empowerment. As an active participant of the UN Global compact we roll out programmes in support of the UN sustainability Goals that will support Quality education, gender equality and wellbeing.”

Standard Chartered is committed to using its core business of banking to promote social and economic development in the countries where it operates. The Bank provides products and services to individuals and companies to drive local, regional and global economic development and job creation.

Earlier this year, the Bank launched Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a new global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion. The initiative is supporting young people through programmes focused on education, employability and entrepreneurship. Standard Chartered is a proud supporter of the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development. Though the trust funds were set up many years ago they address the issues raised in Goals 4 & 10: Quality Education and Reduced Inequalities.

