Lil Win Becomes Brand Ambassador For Smart Up Energy Drink

Kwadwo Nkansah known in the showbiz as LIL WIN has been signed on by KF TRUST POINT COMPANY LIMITED as their Brand Ambassador for their SMART UP ENERGY DRINK AND SMART UP APPLE, for a and one year deal subjected to review and renewal.

SMART UP Energy Drink made an official public statement on the unveiling ceremony held at the premises of the company in Asenua in Kumasi, Ghana about the fact OR intention of signing KWADJO NKANSAH LILWIN who has strong presence on social media to be the face of the fast-selling energy drink that SMART UP energy drink and Apple.

LILWAIN who is employed as an enthusiastic brand ambassador of the firm will also be involved in increasing brand awareness and sales by promoting the products through various media channels.

The Kuwamwood actor/Musician also promised to use his influence to get more people to drink SMART UP ENERGY DRINK and as well promise to promote the brand effectively to create the needed awareness.

Speaking at the ceremony Lilwin said “I am extremely happy that SMART UP drink from Kumasi didn’t go for any other Brand Ambassador but me, I will make sure and do my best to push the SMART UP Energy drink and Apple effectively”.

He also charged the management, sales and marketing division to work closely with him so that they can achieve their marketing goals and objectives, such as communicating the value of the products to customers in Ghana and beyond.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company Mr. Frank Kojo Fosu presented the contract book to Kwadjo Nkansah and promised to work with him with good heart.

Lilwin ended the occasion by thrilling some fans who gathered at the premises of the company to witness the program with fantastic performances.