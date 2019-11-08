Grab Your Dream Samsung Smartphone Via MTN “Pick And Pay Later Service”

Accra, November 8, 2019 - Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has in partnership with Samsung and Ecobank Ghana (Ghana’s Biggest Universal Bank), launched the “’Pick And Pay Later’ service that is aimed at allowing customers of MTN and Ecobank to own selected Samsung devices and pay in installments under a special financing scheme by Ecobank.

The “Pick and Pay Later’ service allows customers of MTN Ghana and Ecobank to purchase selected Samsung devices and pay in installments over a period of 6 to 12 months. As part of this arrangement, customers can own a Samsung Galaxy and pay as low as GHC38.00 cedis a month. In addition, customers will enjoy free MTN data bundles for a period of 6 months.

Speaking at the launch held at the MTN House, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson explained that the service is in response to the growing demand for quality devices with advanced features for enhanced data connectivity.

“Research indicates that Ghana’s year-on-year digital growth as at January 2019 is 11%, and this is expected to increase in the years to come. With this in mind, we have made conscious efforts to create opportunities for many of our customers to access devices that enable them to connect to friends and family easily, hence the partnership with Samsung and Ecobank”, Mr. Kojo Ganson said.

He further noted that, the launch of the device financing scheme gives people who want to enhance their digital experience the opportunity to do so without any undue financial stress.

Commenting on the partnership and Samsung’s contribution to making original devices available to MTN subscribers, the Managing Director for Samsung Mr. Eugene Nahm said, “Samsung is committed to providing meaningful innovation and a better mobile experience for all. We are most excited about this partnership because as people change the way they connect with friends, family and even business they need mobile devices that can keep up, and now MTN subscribers will enjoy the best of Samsung Galaxy devices such as the next-level PowerPhone the Galaxy Note 10 through to the Galaxy A series stress-free because finance will no longer be a barrier.”

On his part, the Regional Head of Consumer Banking for Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, Mr. Tara Squire said, “Ecobank comes into this partnership with a bouquet of financing arrangements that is structured to suit the varied needs of our customers. One can pick a top of the range Samsung phone or other hand-held Samsung device of choice and pay monthly. We present very flexible, fast, exciting, convenient and cost-effective consumer credit schemes, no matter your budget or salary. Just walk into the nearest MTN shop or any Ecobank Branch and a Relationship Manager or Branch Manager will be ready to assist you. We invite all salaried workers to take advantage of this offer by buying their dream Samsung Phones and paying later over 12 months”.

Working with the conviction that, everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life, MTN Ghana has over the past two decades, committed to creating a brand that connects people through telecommunications services while at the same time, keeping customers abreast with technological advancement. Some interventions made by MTN to increase the penetration of Smartphones on its network has been to partner with original equipment manufacturers to provide affordable smartphones for its subscribers.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.