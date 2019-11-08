Go Back To The Bible—Pastor Admonishes Christians

The Head Pastor of Covenant House of Faith Ministries, Pastor Stephen Tetteh Oyimer, expressed concerns over the rate at which the values, teachings and principles governing our walk with God outlined in the Bible are gradually being relegated to the background by this 21st century generation, noting that “This is why we are not seeing the manifestations of the power and the glory of God in this generation”.

According to Pastor Oyimer, the only means to address this issue is for believers to go back the Bible and do the needful of obedience of intentionally abiding in unbroken contact with Christ in a fellowship of intimate love.

Launching the Church’s programme, Thirsty 2019, he admonished the church to rise and allow the leadings of the Holy Ghost to be paramount in their lives for the maximum manifestation of the purpose and good intentions of God for their lives. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” Jeremiah 29:11.

Thirsty 2019, slated to start from Sunday 10th November to Sunday 8th December 2019 at the church premises at Vulcanizer, Klagon on the Lashibi-Ashaiman road, will bring together great men of God like Prophet Andrews Tetteh, Pastor Kafui Ntow, Rev. Nii Laryea Botchway, Prophet Godibert Gharbin and Prophet Ebenezer Ako-Nai, among others.

Pastor Oyimer, who would also speak at the event, advised the youth in the country to be circumspect in whatever they do. He disclosed that “desiring cars, mansions, money, lands etc is good but the ultimate should be the thirst for God in these last days as scripture says in John 7:37.

Pastor Stephen Tetteh Oyimer extended a hand of invitation to all and sundry and he implored Ghanaians to join the church for this all important campaign, THIRSTY 2019.

For his part, the guest preacher at the launch of Thirsty 2019, Apostle Joshua Amissah urged every Christian to thirst for the Holy Ghost because this is the dispensation of the manifestation of the Holy Ghost. “Your thirst cannot be quenched with anything whether sweet or bitter except water(Holy Ghost)” He stated.

Apostle Amissah also admonished this generation to be thirsty to experience the seven dimensions of the Holy Ghost; the mist, the dew, the well, the sea, the rain, the river and the water above and beneath. He then unveiled thirsty 2019.

Covenant House of Faith Ministry, a Klagon-Accra based Church has launched the 5th edition of its Holy Ghost Campaign program dubbed THIRSTY. Thirsty is an annual gathering of believers who are not just seeking for the things of God but ultimately desiring to have and establish continuous intimacy with God.