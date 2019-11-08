NCA Holds 2nd Conformance, Interoperability Training For ITU Members In Africa Region

The National Communications Authority (NCA) is hosting the second Conformance and Interoperability Training programme for sister members of the ITU. In September 2019, the NCA hosted the first Conformance and Interoperability training programme organised for some English-speaking ITU members on the continent.

The training programme which started on Monday November 4, will end on Friday November 8. It is being organised at the NCA Tower and the Greater Accra Regional Office where the NCA’s state of the art laboratories for Type Approval are located.

Mr. Kwame Baah-Acheamfuor, Deputy Director of the Regulatory Administration Division delivering the opening remarks on behalf of the Director General, Mr. Joe Anokye stated that the NCA as part of its strategic objectives is to ensure the safe use of ICT devices manufactured and/or supplied in the country, under sustainable and environmentally safe and friendly conditions, has established and commissioned (July 2018) state of the art Type Approval and Conformance Laboratories.

Mr. Baah-Acheamfour said Ghana takes the issue of conformance and interoperability very seriously, stating that a Type Approval Regulation is being developed for the country by the NCA.

Madam Chali Tumelo, ITU Representative for Southern Africa in her welcome response said due to the importance of conformance and interoperability testing in the global telecommunication landscape, the ITU supports efforts of member states by implementing capacity building programmes on that subject matter.

Ms. Tumelo stated that the African Regions training programmes had always been organised in Tunisia and that Ghana’s foray into Conformance and Interoperability Testing had come at the right time to help the ITU support other member states in this area.