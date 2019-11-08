Women Of Change: Free Vocational Training Is Impacting Lives

_"We just trained 5 ladies from the office of the second lady of Ghana". This statement got me to book an appointment with Lady Diamond.

Data from ILO in 2018 estimated youth unemployment rate in Ghana at 13.7 percent despite several state interventions. This among others form a potent motivation for Shulammite Ofori-Danso, a vibrant young entrepreneur to start investing her resources in training unemployed young girls to equip them with readily accessible vocational skills to make money.

Seated between two of her trainees who will be graduating this month, Shulammite who is affectionately called 'Lady Diamond' by her colleagues narrates how she got inspired to establish the Diamond Institute of Events and Weddings to train as many young people into the event management and services sector.

According to Lady Diamond, she has opened her school to people from all walks of life. "We give free tuition as a beginner to support women empowerment," Shulammite opines

Citing an instance where she offered to train five Muslim ladies at her school as a courtesy to the wife of the vice president, H.E Mrs Samira Bawumia for free, she explained that the institution is opened to Christians, Muslims and people of all religious background.

"I have the youths at heart and I feel bringing up a vocational institutions will make available great job opportunities for the young ones. It's my way of empowering the youth," she explained to Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, a private digital media curator.

The Diamond Institute school was established in May 2019. And had its first badge of trainees on September 1, 2019. "So we are few months old but trust me we are doing excellently. The students are happy and ready for the sector. I'm confident they will be employing many people soon," Shulammite Ofori-Danso said.

The institute will have its first batch of graduates November 30, 2019 — after successfully completing courses in events decor and styling, bridal make-up and hairstyling.

Exceptionally, Shulammite has drawn a system to ensure after graduate-support for trainees to get in touch with on-the-job queries.

"I don't just give skills, I make sure they're utilising whatever they learnt here. I do follow up and I counsel as a mother," she urged.