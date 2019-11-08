2020 Budget: Minority Threatens To Block Approval Over Failure To Release Cash For Assemblies

Minority in Parliament has threatened to block the approval of the 2020 budget.

The MPs are alleging that the government has since April this year refused to release the financial allocation to the district assemblies despite parliamentary approval.

They argue that the government’s refusal to disburse the funds is stifling development at the local level.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators want the government to immediately release all the monies in arrears and publish the amount accrued since April.

”President Nana Addo Dankwak Akufo-Addo’s government does not believe in decentralisation and all they are doing is paying lip-service to the very important part of our governance,” said Ranking Member on Parliament’s Local Government Committee, Benjamin Kpodo, on Top Story on Joy FM on Thursday.

