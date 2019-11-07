Police Caution Against Fake Social Media Accounts

The Ghana Police Service is asking the general public to be vigilant of the recent upsurge in fake accounts created by faceless people on social media to dupe innocent Ghanaians.

According to a statement issued by the Police Service dated November 7, 2019, and signed by the Assistant Commissioner for Police, David Eklu, investigations have uncovered that activities of criminals have shot up particularly on social media.

"Investigations on social media revealed a significant upsurge of fake social media accounts being created particularly through Facebook messages, WhatsApp, etc to swindle unsuspecting members of the public to part with huge sums of money and valuables,” the statement noted.

Below is the full statement: