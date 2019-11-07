Minority Want Newly Commissioned Ga East Hospital Operationalised

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over the non-operationalization of the newly inaugurated Ga East Municipal Hospital.

According to Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, beyond the fanfare of inaugurating the facility, the requisite framework must be put in place to ensure that the hospital delivers healthcare to residents.

“We have seen it before. At occasions like these, the President goes to commission hospitals which are well facilitated, there is jamboree and he takes pictures. But immediately he leaves, the facility is closed again. A typical example is the Wa Regional Hospital. As we speak, that hospital remains closed. So what we are saying is that we are appealing with the President to operationalize this facility.”

The Ga East Municipal Hospital was part of uncompleted hospital projects captured in a joint petition presented to the government by Citi FM and Occupy Ghana in July 2018, demanding the operationalization of all newly built hospitals.

It is also part of the nine EUROGET hospitals project for Ghana which is part of the over US$ 1 billion investment the previous administration made in the health sector.

Nana Addo charges administrators to maintain facility

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo has charged managers of the newly commissioned Ga East Municipal Hospital to maintain the facility and keep it in good shape.

The President who was speaking at the opening of the facility reinforced the call to the administrators to embrace and strengthen the culture of maintenance.

“This edifice has been put at great cost to our nation, and we should be in the position, some ten years down the line, to see it still in good condition. It should not fall in the ways in which several institutions like this in Ghana have gone. The leadership of this facility must set an example for its periodic and constant maintenance.”

The “Ghana Hospital Project” involves the design, construction and equipping of one (1) Military Hospital, two (2) Regional Hospitals, and six (6) District Hospitals in Ghana, at a project cost of US$339 million, and will deliver eight hundred and ten (810) beds.

It falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare to the citizenry.

The Ga-East hospital is fitted with modern medical equipment, and designed with several departments including an administration block, out-patient department (OPD), physiotherapy unit, pharmacy, a radiology unit, laboratory, surgical suite, emergency & casualty Unit, amongst others.

